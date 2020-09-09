The Lake County Recreation Department will offer a class entitled “Writing the Short Memoir” on three Tuesdays, September 22, September 29 and October 6, to benefit Lake County Aquatic Center programs.
Instructor Vicki Lindner, an instructor at Lighthouse Writer’s Workshop in Denver, describes the workshop as a good introduction to the art of memoir. “Your life could easily fill a book,” Lindner said, “but the best way to start that long journey is with an essay-length memoir based on a single event or life passage that helped define your unique self.”
The workshop will help participants identify a life event that is appropriate for a 10-20 page memoir. Topics will include creating a convincing “I” character, writing riveting scenes and crystallizing meaning. Exercises and discussion will help participants get started, as well as samples of short memoirs sent out by e-mail.
Lindner is a fiction writer and essayist who recently completed “Baby, It’s You,” a 1960s memoir. She has published a novel, short stories, and many short memoirs, including, “Broth” in Gastronomica, “My Brother Suffers from Ringing in the Ears” in the American Literary Review and “Lonely in Wyoming” in Northern Lights. She taught undergraduates and MFA students at the University of Wyoming for 20 years, where she won the highest teaching award, and teenagers and adults throughout the West. She has been awarded a National Endowment for The Arts and four state fellowships for fiction and creative nonfiction.
The workshop will be held in the warming hut of the skating rink from 6-8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 self-distancing regulations, only seven participants, ages 18 and up, will be admitted. The cost for the three sessions is $55.
For more information, email Vicki Lindner at lindner 534@gmail.com or Judy Green at jgreen@co.lake.co.us.
All Lake County Recreation Department programs have undergone modification due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will be required to practice a variety of new protocols including but not limited to: wearing a mask at all indoor programs, practicing six-foot social distancing, using hand sanitizer and not participating if they or someone in their household is ill.
To register, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home.
