October
The Colorado Department of Education withholds district performance frameworks for the Lake County School District for the second year. Students take district exams in preparation for state exams in the spring.
•••••
Construction crews remove scaffolding from the Tabor Opera House’s front facade, revealing the building’s historic storefront for the first time since construction started.
•••••
Good Business Colorado, a Denver-based nonprofit and lobbying group, visits Lake County to discuss pandemic recovery and climate change. Residents speak about affordable housing and local sustainability practices.
•••••
Union Milling and CJK Milling, the partnering companies seeking to use sodium cyanide at the Leadville Mill, host a public event after residents express concern about the proposed operation. The applicant, Union Milling, withdraws its application with the Colorado Department of Reclamation, Mining and Safety shortly after.
•••••
The Lake County Housing Coalition canvasses for ballot measure 2A, a tax on visitors to Leadville that would contribute to affordable housing efforts.
•••••
The inaugural Bud’s Sparkle Fest, held in memory of former Leadville Mayor Bud Elliot, premieres at FREIGHT. Proceeds go toward the renovation of the Clarion Hotel in Twin Lakes Village.
•••••
The Lake County School District announces a $1.6 million grant from the Colorado Department of Education for literacy training throughout local schools.
•••••
The Board of County Commissioners agrees to purchase a 12-acre plot at Harrison Avenue and Monroe Street for the future construction of a community justice center.
•••••
A group of neighbors at the manufactured home community behind Family Dollar form a cooperative to purchase the land on which their homes sit.
•••••
The Herald receives a $250,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for historic preservation renovations of the newspaper’s building.
•••••
Lake County Sheriff Amy Reyes issues a letter to Mayor Greg Labbe calling for a formal agreement between the city and county regarding coverage within Leadville city limits. Both the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Leadville Police Department report staffing shortages.
•••••
City Council approves phase two development of the Railyard, which will include affordable housing and commercial and residential properties.
•••••
Stephen Whittington, executive director of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum for seven years, announces his retirement in May 2022.
•••••
Lake County Build a Generation announces Noah Sosin as the new executive director. Sosin has worked at the nonprofit since 2017.
•••••
Leadville and Lake County receive the Small Community of the Year award, presented by the Economic Development Council of Colorado.
November
Leadville residents approve ballot measure 2A during the November election cycle, establishing a key funding source for affordable housing efforts throughout the county.
•••••
The Lake County High School girls cross country team earn a state championship title, the first Lake County High School team to do so in 25 years.
•••••
The Board of County Commissioners discuss purchasing an air burner or wood chipper to manage slash piles throughout Lake County, a hazard in protecting property from wildfires.
•••••
Trick-or-treaters collect candy on Harrison Avenue instead of West Seventh Street on Halloween. Local businesses hand out treats from their storefronts.
•••••
The Herald reports that the number of building permits submitted to Lake County Building and Land Use has tripled over the last five years as the county’s real estate market booms.
•••••
Leadville ultrarunners Annie Hughes and Marvin Sandoval compete in the Moab 240, both finishing in the top ten of 168 athletes. Hughes wins for women and Sandoval takes third for men.
•••••
The City of Leadville and Board of County Commissioners draft an intergovernmental agreement to partner on affordable housing efforts, including establishing a multi-jurisdictional housing district.
•••••
Colorado Mountain College fire academy cadets train at the new Headwaters Training Center in Lake County. Built of shipping containers, cadets practice mock-victim extractions at the center.
•••••
Cloud City Mountain Sports secures $30,000 for a new rope tow at Dutch Henry Hill, which will be installed next winter.
•••••
Roughly 100 community members attend a public event hosted by the Lake County Recreation Department to offer feedback on recreation offerings in Lake County. The feedback will inform a recreation mater plan.
•••••
The Herald reports that sales tax figures for the city and county have grown exponentially over the last five years, accounting for a significant portion of the city’s annual budget.
•••••
Ski Cooper celebrates Community Day, announcing new trails and a taproom for the 2021-2022 season.
•••••
The Herald reports that Lake County School District enrollment dipped below 1,000 students at the start of the 2021 school year. Some families opt for fully remote learning options in nearby counties.
•••••
Local sled dogs vie for a chance to compete at the 27th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Race in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Leadville musher Austin Forney will lead the team.
•••••
Leadville District Ranger Pat Mercer announces a partnership with the Salida Ranger District to address vehicle-based dispersed camping throughout the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
December
The Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter expands programming under new senior manager Caitlin Kuczko, including enrichment routines for animals, adoption events and transfer adoptions from New Mexico.
•••••
Vaccine rollout for kids aged five to 11 begins in Lake County as case numbers outpace December 2020.
•••••
The Herald profiles Leadville backcountry skier and POWDER Magazine contributor Garry Schlag, sparking a company debate about pronoun use.
•••••
Governor Jared Polis, who is seeking reelection next year, visits Lake County for a public event held at Freight. Residents question the governor on issues like housing and affordability.
•••••
As the Lake County Intermediate School ages, the Lake County School District announces plans to renovate the building or build a new intermediate school next to the elementary school.
•••••
City Council and the Board of County Commissioners hear a presentation from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority on Low Income Housing Tax Credits, a program that could support affordable housing in Lake County.
•••••
Lake County Search and Rescue, along with regional rescue organizations, extract two hikers in distress from Mount Massive.
•••••
The Lake County Planning Commission hosts a public town hall to discuss the organization’s proposed backcountry zoning change, which would allow low-impact development in some backcountry areas. A public hearing is scheduled for January.
•••••
City Council and the Board of County Commissioners determine how to spend $2.25 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. Nonprofits submit proposals for the funds.
