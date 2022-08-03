Leadville artist Marley Seifert and DJ Diego Gonzalez, also known as diegonxi, hosted an art gallery and dance party called Sunset Sessions on Saturday, July 30.
The event was originally planned for the roof of Treeline Kitchen, but was moved to Before & After due to rain.
Seifert set up her mountain -inspired artwork for sale, which included original paintings and stickers. Gonzalez mixed upbeat dance music for bar attendees as his first official show in Leadville this year.
The two also fundraised for Cloud City Conservation Center during the event, and hope to plan similar get-togethers in the future.
