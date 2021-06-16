Lake County Public Health Agency has aligned with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on the state’s latest COVID-19 recommendation, which states that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask in public.
The June 1 alignment for Lake County recommends that unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks in public indoor spaces. Currently, about half of Lake County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, with a steady one percent increase in vaccination rates each week over the last few months.
Colleen Nielson, director of the Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA), said that while the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals has been lifted in Lake County, businesses can still require masks indoors.
Nearly every business along Harrison Avenue is not requiring that masks be worn inside, although some employees continue to wear masks. Before June 1, however, several businesses expressed confusion with mask mandates and some experienced hostility with guests who wouldn’t wear masks.
Nancy Bailey, project manager for the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation, said that most of the confusion among businesses was settled after June 1. Bailey added that businesses are relieved by no longer having to enforce a mask mandate in their stores.
“We still have COVID-19 in our community,” said Nielson. “And we continue to recommend and encourage individuals to get vaccinated.”
In addition to St. Vincent Health (SVH) and Safeway, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is providing an alternative vaccination facility for Lake County residents. On June 20 and 22, CDPHE’s vaccination bus will be parked in downtown Leadville.
The bus, which has been traveling throughout Colorado in recent months to administer vaccines, will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was not previously offered in Lake County, requires only one dose. For vaccines requiring a second dose, the bus will return in three weeks.
The bus will park in Leadville for eight hours on both days from late morning into the evening to accommodate work schedules. Nielson said to check LCPHA’s website for specific times and a location.
“We are working on the ability to bring in partners with more vaccine access,” said Nielson. “It’s important that everyone has an equal opportunity to get vaccinated.”
Nielson said LCPHA is particularly concerned with getting younger populations vaccinated. Over the last few weeks, Lake County has seen an uptick in cases among the 18 to 24 age range.
LCPHA is working with partners like Lake County School District, SVH and the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation to devise a plan that encourages younger individuals to get vaccinated. Businesses along Harrison Avenue, who employ many individuals of this age range, have also chimed in on the need.
Stakeholders have discussed a number of possibilities, including cash incentives for vaccination cards. LCPHA is also working with local graduate student Jamie Seiffer to study vaccine equity in Lake County. That work will include the development of a plan to roll out vaccine incentives.
“I know that normalcy seems to be around the corner, but I’d really like to get back to real normal,” said Nielson. “And that won’t happen unless individuals continue to get vaccinated until we hit herd immunity.”
