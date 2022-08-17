State and local health officials are addressing a major asbestos spill at Eagle’s Nest Apartments caused by disruption of siding materials during exterior renovations and balcony construction this year.

An Air Pollution Control Division employee discovered the spill on July 28 when visiting the property for a routine compliance inspection and required that Eagle’s Nest Apartments bring in an asbestos consulting firm, All Clear Environmental Consulting, to determine the extent of the damage. 

