State and local health officials are addressing a major asbestos spill at Eagle’s Nest Apartments caused by disruption of siding materials during exterior renovations and balcony construction this year.
An Air Pollution Control Division employee discovered the spill on July 28 when visiting the property for a routine compliance inspection and required that Eagle’s Nest Apartments bring in an asbestos consulting firm, All Clear Environmental Consulting, to determine the extent of the damage.
Josh Berard, an asbestos building inspector and air monitoring specialist with All Clear Environmental, conducted a major spill delineation on Aug. 2 to see how much soil contamination there was outside each of the nine apartment buildings.
Berard found that during construction approximately 12,600 square feet of asbestos-containing material was removed from the buildings’ exteriors, according to the report.
This major spill resulted in approximately 51,683 square feet of soil contamination around the complex, meaning soil around all nine buildings now has asbestos-containing materials.
According to Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) Director Colleen Nielsen, the extent of asbestos exposure, if any, that may have occurred to residents is unknown. But the risk of health problems is low if people haven’t been exposed for long.
Everyone is different, however, and many residents have had personal health-related questions about the exposure. In these cases, Nielsen said LCPHA recommends they contact their primary care provider who is familiar with their health history.
“The city and county are in communication with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Eagle’s Nest Apartments’ management company to ensure a mitigation plan is in place and implemented in a timely manner,” said Nielsen.
To begin this cleanup process, Berard created a map showing how many feet of topsoil around each building needs to be removed depending on how contaminated it was.
Based on these guidelines, asbestos abatement employees from Edge Environmental spent last week covering affected areas with poly drop cloths and staking it into the ground to mitigate asbestos exposure.
Edge Environmental employee Mike Rodriguez said he covered an extra foot of soil around each building just to be safe.
State-required asbestos warning signs and tape were seen all over the property last week reminding residents not to enter restricted areas around their buildings.
Eagle’s Nest resident Peter Hall said he’s not personally worried about health issues since it seems like professionals are mitigating the hazard, but it has been a bit noisy and inconvenient. “It just seems like one thing after another with this place.”
Area Manager Zach Miller said the complex should have a bid from its abatement contractor ready this Friday, Aug. 19. It’s hard to determine an official cleanup timeline until after the first round of abatement is finished, however.
“Our focus is going to be getting this issue resolved as quickly as possible while following the guidelines of the professionals and the (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment),” he wrote in a letter to residents.
LCPHA and other county and city employees met with the Air Pollution Control Division on Aug. 11 to make sure everyone was aware of the situation. Nielsen said LCPHA will serve as an information point as mitigation efforts continue at Eagle’s Nest. Anyone who wants additional information about asbestos can reach out to Public Health as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.