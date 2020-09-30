The original peoples of the High Rockies, and Colorado more broadly, have a long and storied history that spans thousands of years and contains complex relationships with this region. This summer, the Herald is featuring a series on Indigenous histories of the High Rockies.
In this series, the Herald aims to expand readers’ knowledge of Indigenous peoples who have lived in the High Rockies for millennia, including their legacy of displacement and inequitable treatment following contact with European settlers.
Following a delegation of Ute representatives traveling to Washington, D.C. to cement treaty negotiations in 1868, settlement in Ute lands, both ceded and unceded, continued, largely driven by the continued pursuit of mineral resources in the region.
What followed after the treaty’s ratification would prove to be the ultimate results of white settlement in Ute territory: a series of removal attempts from areas throughout the region, reduction in lands promised to Ute people and cultural imperialism in the form of agriculture.
The San Juan Cession, coupled with the Brunot agreement which stipulated the U.S. Government would no longer enter into treaties with Indigenous people, marked the first major reduction in government-promised Ute reservation land.
The first government-sanctioned removal of Ute people came in 1878, after years of Indian agencies and the U.S. government negotiating an attempt at relocation between themselves, the Anglo settlers in the region and Ute people. By August of that year, all Utes in the New Mexico Territory were officially relocated to land within the newly-designated state of Colorado.
While this helped to quell the disputes between settlers in New Mexico Territory and the Ute bands in the area, colonizers in Colorado, particularly those with mining interests, were unhappy with the increased presence of Indigenous people in the areas they sought to extract resources from.
“The gold discovered in the San Juan Cession had brought increased numbers of people to the area,” reads a passage from James Jefferson, Robert Delaney and Gregory Thompson’s “The Southern Utes: A Tribal History” explaining the increased tensions. “They felt the removal of the Utes into southwestern Colorado would only cause them more problems.”
Simultaneous to the Ute relocation from New Mexico Territory into Colorado, the federal government under Rutherford Hayes sent a delegation to attempt negotiations with the pre-existing southern Ute bands in Colorado. The government planned to create one reservation farther north in the state and confine all Utes in Colorado within its boundaries.
Both the newly relocated and the existing Indigenous people of the region refused relocation north, and a new reservation was proposed to the northeast of the existing territory of the southern Utes.
Since the agreement did not establish one shared reservation for the northern and southern Ute bands in Colorado, Congress refused to establish the agreement.
The 1878 relocation marked the beginning of a series of Indigenous relocation attempts in the state and laid the foundation for the Meeker incident a year later in 1879.
The incident, which is widely regarded as a turning point in U.S. aggression against the Ute, came after Nathan Meeker was appointed agent of the White River Indian Agency and attempted to convince the White River Utes to adopt Christianity and agriculture as ways of life.
In the next installment of this series, the Herald will detail the events of the Meeker incident and the ensuing fallout that set into motion further violence against the Indigenous people of the High Rockies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.