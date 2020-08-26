This edition of the Recreation Junction is focused specifically on the fun activities being offered for adults this fall. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for details on senior and aquatics programs. Can’t wait? Visit us at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec.
Masks must be worn at all times for indoor meetings of the following programs.
Join Kim Pierron on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. for Cardio Core! Kim will not only focus on cardio but also core work, overall strength, conditioning, stretching and balance work. This class is currently being offered at the community field but will move inside in October. The cost is $6 per drop-in and punch cards are available. Questions? Contact Felicia at ffedrico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Join us for a weekend of fun September 12-13! Lake County Recreation Department is hosting our first four-versus-four coed grass volleyball tournament. We’ll play a blind draw, double elimination tournament. Games will be self-refereed and there will be prizes for the first and second place teams. The cost is $80/team and the last day to register is September 8. Questions? Contact Felicia at ffedrico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
We are excited to offer dog training classes for the first time! Instructor Jenna Geldreich will work with you to teach your dog basic manners surrounding impulse control, as well as relationship building exercises. The six-week course will emphasize focus, loose-leash walking, coming when called, name recognition, sit, down, stay and waiting at doors. Training utilizes positive reinforcement. This class can either be taken on Wednesday evenings from 6:30-7:15 p.m. starting September 16 or Saturday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. starting September 19. The cost is $120 and the registration deadline is September 16. Questions? Contact Judy at jgreen@co.lake.co.us or 719-427-7892.
Fit Happens is a new six-week offering that will take place on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 6-7 a.m. starting September 14. This program will focus on exercise, cardio, strength and stretching for all skills and ability levels. Class will start outside at the community field and move into the Sixth Street Gym when needed. The cost is $65 and the last day to register is September 11. Pre-registration is required. Questions? Contact Felicia at ffedrico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Writing a Short Memoir is back this fall and will start September 22 at 6 p.m. We know the story of your life could fill a book! But the best way to start that journey is with a short memoir (10-20 pages) based on a single event, passion, trauma, relationship, or journey that helped define your unique self. In this three-week class we will talk about reviving memory, creating an “I” character, writing riveting scenes and developing a meaningful story. The instructor will send you samples of short memoirs, some of which lead to longer works, and give writing exercises that will set you on the right path. The cost is $55 and the last day to register is September 18. Questions? Contact Judy at jgreen@co.lake.co.us or 719-427-7892.
Last but not least, adult volleyball starts on September 17. Bump, set and spike your way through the round robin and into a double elimination tournament. This program will be held on Thursday nights with a cost of $275 per team and the registration deadline is September 11. Questions? Contact Felicia at ffedrico@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7484.
Lake County Recreation Department programs have undergone modification due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will be required to practice a variety of new protocols including but not limited to: wearing a mask at all indoor programs, practicing six foot social distancing, using hand sanitizer and staying at home if they or someone in their household is ill.
Call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or visit www.lakecountyco.com/recreation for more information on programs and facilities.
