Who said it and why? The following quotations are taken from issues of the Herald Democrat during 2020. They are presented in no particular order.
“Our responsibility as the judiciary is to follow the law.”
– Fifth Judicial District Judge Katherine Cheroutes on enforcing the red-flag law
“Now it’s like, how do I pay that? Can I pay that?”
– Treeline Kitchen employee Bryson Dixon of paying rent after needing to self-isolate during the pandemic
“Colorado is the center of outdoor recreation in the United States. This program is a way you can have a real career without living in a big city.”
– Former Governor and Senate-elect John Hickenlooper of Colorado Mountain College’s Ski Area Operations Program
“Mr. Floyd was not just an African American man, he was a father, a son, a brother, whose family has lost their loved one. The media has chosen to focus on Mr. Floyd’s skin color and the police officer skin color, because that is what sells.”
– Chief of Police Saige Bertolas and Sheriff Amy Reyes on George Floyd’s death
“Conservatively it might be seen that about $40 million of taxable property value has been added. There is no reason to expect this won’t continue into the year 2020.”
– Lake County Building and Land Use Director Paul Clarkson on 2019, a busy building year for Lake County
“I find by a preponderance of the evidence that Sheriff Fenske has made inappropriate comments regarding sex.”
– Investigator Karen Sprole on former Sheriff Rodney Fenske’s entanglement in the sexual harassment case at Lake County Sheriff’s Office
“Growing up in a small community without a lot of access to specialized care we wouldn’t always know what to do. I want to have my own kids someday and being a nurse will not only let me help others, but my own family as well.”
– Former Lake County High School student Karina Olave on pursuing a career in nursing
“If we don’t help them, they’re not going to survive; and if they don’t survive, our community is in real trouble.”
– Mayor Greg Labbe of local business
“With all due respect, your status as county commissioner does not give you powers that exceed state statute. Our understanding is that you must obey Colorado law just like the rest of us, your constituents.”
– Former St. Vincent Health CEO Gary Campbell on Commissioner Sarah Mudge’s interest in appointing people to the hospital’s board
“We work so hard and not being able to interact with our students in the way we need to is just so difficult. We miss our students.”
– Sixth grade teacher Katie Pongrekun on remote teaching
“Nothing has ever been called a National Historic Landscape. When we get this done Camp Hale will be the first and it will always be the first.”
– Senator Michael Bennet on the CORE Act
“Thousands of hours of training is worth a week of being the two best combined skiers in the state.”
– Jace Peters on winning the state skimeister competition alongside teammate Jake Cairns
“We don’t have them and we can’t buy them.”
– Doctor Lisa Zwerdlinger on the availability of test kits in Lake County at the start of the pandemic
“Excuse me for not taking your word at face value, but currently there is no documentation or evidence supporting your claim.”
– Lake County Undersheriff Jake Freidenberger of Commissioner Sarah Mudge’s email to county staff stating that Lake County Government’s firewalls had been compromised
“We take pride in what we do, so we’ll continue to show that.”
– Eva Mascarenas, custodial manager or Lake County School District, on working during COVID-19
“Do you realize you’re getting the highest education in the United States?”
– Hugh Evans, a 10th Mountain Division World War II veteran, to Lake County Intermediate School students
“What makes me feel like this was all worth it was the changes our allegations brought to Lake County Sheriff’s Office. I am happy that the case catapulted sexual harassment into the spotlight and brought much needed attention to the issue.”
– Former dispatcher Chelsa Parsons on her lawsuit against Lake County Sheriff’s Office
“When you’ve got 1,100 pounds under you, you’ve got to be the boss.”
– Skijoring competitor Carissa Dahl on riding her horse Rage
“I really wasn’t digging that fluorescent cubicle thing.”
– Two Mile Brewing owner Sean Terrill of life before brewing beer
“We are a town that relies on seasonal work. People are out of work and need support.”
– Sara Edwards on the importance of relief efforts and volunteering amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
“Racing at Nationals was an amazing experience. I appreciated connecting with athletes from many different teams and watching the Rocky Mountain Nordic team unite and work together.”
– Adele Horning on racing in the Cross-Country Skiing Junior Nationals
“Gift card purchases help businesses know that they are valued and also to help cover their costs during the shutdown.”
– Leadville Outdoors owner Heather Glyde on supporting local businesses during the pandemic
“There is something personal about this case.”
– Fifth Judicial District Judge Katherine Cheroutes on District Attorney Bruce Brown’s involvement in Shannon Kent’s court case
“What we’re finding now is people, understandably, they’re a lot more aggressive. They’re tired of being told what to do.”
– Sheriff Amy Reyes on enforcing public health orders
