In the Herald’s Jan. 13, 2022 edition, the newspaper reported that Lake County Combined Court has been more selective of which cases appear on the docket in recent months. This reporting was incorrect as Lake County Combined Court does not decide which cases appear on its docket.
In the Herald’s Jan. 20, 2022 edition, the newspaper reported that Lake County Sheriff’s Office Civilian Commander John Ortiz would assist with dispatch services, scheduling, jail intake and victims advocate resources in his new role. Ortiz is not, in fact, involved with victims advocate resources. The civilian commander is also responsible for supervising jail and court security staff.
