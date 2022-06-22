The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department.
— On May 10, community service officers responded to a call about a dog problem on the 100 block of East 14th Street.
— On May 10, community service officers responded to the 600 block of Harrison Avenue for a parking issue.
— On May 12, officers responded to a traffic accident on the 1000 block of Poplar Street.
— On May 14, officers responded to a hit and run incident which damaged private property.
— On May 17, officers responded to the 800 block of Maple Street for a report of an assault that occurred in Lake County. Daniel Garcia, 33, of Leadville, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and other charges.
— On May 17, officers responded to the 1000 block of West Fourth Street for a possible trespassing incident.
— On May 20, officers took a report of child abuse.
— On May 23, community service officers responded to the 200 block of East 10th Street for a report of an animal problem.
— On May 24, community service officers took a report of an animal problem on the 100 block of East 14th Street.
— On May 30, community service officers were patrolling the 400 block of East 10th Street and came across an abandoned vehicle.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat at editor@leadvilleherald.com and updated information will be published once verified.
