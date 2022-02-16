The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum recently announced that Elizabeth Dinschel will take over as the museum’s new executive director, beginning May 1. Dinschel is currently the archivist and education specialist at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, Iowa. She has a master’s degree in history from the University of North Florida and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa. She will be replacing Stephen Whittington, who has served as executive director since 2014 and is retiring at the end of May.
Dinschel was born in Miami and lived in Florida for most of her life. She spent several years working for the Seminole Tribe at the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum in the Everglades. In 2013, she moved to Iowa to work for the National Archives and Records Administration at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum.
Dinschel will move to Leadville with her husband Adam Dinschel and 17-year-old daughter Audrey. Her 21-year-old daughter, Jessica, will be staying in Iowa. In her spare time, Dinschel likes to play with her dog Lucy, kayak, fish, hike, play the bass and lift weights.
“We are very excited to come to Leadville,” Dinschel said. “I look forward to learning more about the history of the city and getting to know the people who make it a great place.”
Regarding the national search and Dinschel’s hiring, David Travis, chairman of the museum’s board of directors, stated: “The search team did an outstanding job in finding Elizabeth, who will bring an extraordinary amount of energy and creativity to lead our organization into the future.”
