To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641 ext. 13 or officemanager@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, June 3
10:30 a.m. — Grab and Go or dine-in brunch at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
6:15 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers monthly meeting. Visit cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
7 p.m. —Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
Friday, June 4
11:30 a.m. —Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunchat the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Farm market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. The market is donation-based. Visit https://www.c4leadville.org/events/farmmarket-fltwn for details.
5:30 p.m. —Friday night dinner at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Pick-up or dine-in available. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-10 p.m. — J-Calvin concert at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Enjoy the soul-funk-groove music of the band J-Calvin from Durango. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880, or in person at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St.
Saturday, June 5
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
9 a.m. — Turquoise Lake 20K. Runners start at the Matchless Boat Ramp at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit youth athletics and recreation (Children’s Fishing Day, Leadville Nordic, etc.). Registration costs is $35 for participants 18 and up; participants 17 and under are free. Register online at http://leadvillesportshall.com/turquoise-lake-20k.
9 a.m. and noon — Lake County High School and Cloud City High School Graduation. This year’s graduation ceremonies for will combine graduates from both Lake County High School and Cloud City High School and will be held in two shifts. Students will be broken up by alphabetical order, with shift one at 9 a.m. and shift two at noon. In order to accommodate social distancing, graduation will not be open to the public. Each student will have a limited number of tickets for friends and family. Both ceremonies will be available to watch over Zoom in English and Spanish. Visit https://www.lakecountyschools.net for Zoom information and more details.
10 a.m. — Action Pistol Shoot at the Leadville Rod & Gun Club. Contact Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Friends of the Leadville National Fish Hatchery members’ meeting and hatchery cleanup. Includes potluck lunch at 12 noon. Email Judy Cole at flnfh15@gmail.com with questions.
Sunday, June 6
8:30 a.m. — Fish Hatchery 5K. Located at the historic Leadville National Fish Hatchery, 2846 CO-300. Registration cost is $25 for participants 18 and up; participants 17 and under are free. Race-day registration will be held from 7-8 a.m. in front of the main hatchery building. Participants may also register online at http://leadvillesportshall.com/fish-hatchery-5k.
10 a.m. — Women On Target - Rifle at the Leadville Rod & Gun Club. Contact Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
Noon —Queen of Hearts at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6-7 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, June 7
9 a.m. — Timberline Women’s AA meeting via Zoom, ID 832 6841 0811.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 and 12 Study meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, June 8
11:30 a.m. —Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunchat the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. Visit lakecountyco.com for Zoom information.
3 p.m. —Taco Tuesday at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Tacos are $1.50 each. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting via Zoom. Email adminassistant@leadville-co.gov for Zoom link or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-2092 ext. 104 for more information.
4-5:30 p.m. — Learn about pollinators with a beekeeper at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Dr. Come learn about pollinators and beekeeping from Ray Story with the Colorado State Beekeepers Association. Come see a live hive and learn more about how bees and polinators support a healthy planet. Kids, teachers and community members welcome! Presentations from 4-4:30 p.m. and 5-5:30 p.m. with question and answer sessions between. Participants can their own chairs for the presentation. Preregister at https://www.c4leadville.org/events/come-learn-about-pollinators.
5 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education meeting at the district office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meeting and Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
6:15 p.m. - Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom. Contact director@leadvilleusa.com for details.
6:30 p.m. —Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. $14 packets, $1 specials, no progressive bingo. No concessions. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
6:30 p.m. —Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees regular meeting, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study meets via Zoom, ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, June 9
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact Josh Adamson at 719-293-4052 for meeting details.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., 719-486-3087. Senior hour 9-10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. —Meals on Wheels/Grab and Go Lunchat the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP.
6:30 p.m. —Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies’ auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Public welcome; masks required. Call Andy Ault at 719-486-3644 for details.
6:30-8 p.m. — National Alliance on Mental Illness Virtual Connetion Group. Connection is a support group for those with a mental illness seeking recovery. Join via Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83603503682.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, June 10
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Free Community Meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Grab and go picnic lunch with Loretta’s fried chicken at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. RSVP 719-486-1774.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water District Board of Directors meeting. Visit www.parkvillewater.org/contact-us or call 719-486-1449 for Zoom information.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting via Zoom. Visit https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation-advisory-board/pages/meetings for details.
7 p.m. —Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Food concession opens at 6 p.m., game begins at 7. Public welcome; masks required. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. —Leadville Rod & Gun Club monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Call Chris Cary, 970-406-0129, or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801, for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom 594 975 031.
