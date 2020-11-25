The human remains found in a burning vehicle on Colo. 91 at the beginning of the month have been identified, bringing an end to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
After the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue responded to the scene on November 4, first responders reported finding a flaming vehicle and the then-unidentified human remains below Climax Mine.
The discovery prompted an investigation involving LCSO, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Through dental records and DNA evidence, the Summit County Coroner confirmed the body to be Richard Randolph, a 75 year-old resident of Denver County, according to a press release from LCSO.
Investigators suspected that Randolph had set the car ablaze himself, and video footage reviewed by LCSO verified that theory, the release says. The death is believed to have been a suicide.
The vehicle, a white sedan, was suspected to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Glendale several days before it was found in Lake County.
Upon a search of the vehicle on Nov. 12, LCSO collected additional evidence currently under analysis by another agency to determine if the vehicle or Randolph were involved in the Glendale hit-and-run.
LCSO announced that it closed the investigation on Nov. 19.
