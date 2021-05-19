Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is holding its seventh annual photo contest for nature photographs taken in the Upper Arkansas River Valley. This is an opportunity for local photographers to share their creative work and support the nonprofit.
Photos must be from within the Upper Arkansas Valley watershed from Leadville to Canon City. Because Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) is celebrating 25 years of nature education and stewardship this year, the categories for photo entries are centered around the following themes:
— Landscape: Images that convey the sense of place that has inspired GARNA’s mission for past 25 years.
— Wildlife and birds: Images of wild creatures and the habitat that GARNA has worked to conserve since 1996.
— Wildflowers: Images of wildflowers, one of the major inspirations behind GARNA’s education, stewardship and sustainability efforts.
— Sunrise and sunset: Over the past 25 years, there have been 9,125 opportunities to capture images of both sunrises and sunsets.
—Heritage: The GARNA-administered Chaffee County Heritage Area Advisory Board is a milestone in our 25 years of work. Submit images of sites that have been nominated for state or national historic register or scenic viewsheds from the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway. For historic nominations, visit https://garna.org/chaffee-heritage/. For byway ideas, visit https://collegiatepeaksbyway.org/.
This year’s competition also features youth-specific entry options for each category for those under 18 years old.
GARNA will accept submissions from May 22 to July 1, but photographers who submit early will have more opportunity to garner votes for the people’s choice award. The public can enter their people’s choice vote through July 9 (for a $1 donation per vote). Photos will also be judged by a panel of expert photographers. Contest participants can enter as many photos as they like (for a $10 donation per photo). GARNA plans to produce and sell quality photographic folded notecards, prints and other products to publicize and raise funds for its education, public lands stewardship and sustainability work. Contest participants will receive special pricing and opportunities on GARNA photo products.
For more information, to submit photos, or to vote on your favorites, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/garna. For questions, contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org.
