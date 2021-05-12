In the Herald’s Best Of Leadville & Twin Lakes publication, the newspaper neglected to list Spirits in the Shaft as a winner for the best local event category. Spirits in the Shaft, which is hosted by the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, tied with Leadville Boom Days and Leadville Skijoring for best local event.
And in the Herald’s May 6 edition, the newspaper failed to identify Yasmine Pizana-Beck in a photograph from Senior Scholarship Night. Pizana-Beck sat in between Grecia Castillo Coto and Yasmine Pereida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.