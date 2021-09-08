Colorado Mountain College Leadville will host an open house at the Pinnacle Library on Sept. 9
Community members are invited to join students, faculty and staff to celebrate the Leadville campus’s new learning space,as well as to welcome Ben Cairns, former Lake County High School principal, to his new role as Colorado Mountain College (CMC) vice president and campus dean for Leadville and Salida, and to meet new staff members at this free community event.
The Pinnacle Library open house will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 9 at CMC Leadville, 901 U.S. 24. Light food and drinks will be served. Refer to coloradomtn.edu/trail-map for the college’s latest guidelines regarding COVID-19.
For more information, contact the Leadville campus at 719-486-2015 or rbrunetti@coloradomtn.edu. More at https://coloradomtn.edu/campuses/Leadville.
