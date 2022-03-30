It was exactly 10 years ago on St. Patrick’s Day that Justin Lopez opened High & Tight barbershop on Harrison Avenue. Lopez celebrated this milestone with a barbeque at the shop on Saturday.
When Lopez first became a barber, he started out cutting hair at various barbershops down in Denver. At 22 years old, he was living paycheck to paycheck, trying to make ends meet in an area where the cost of living was rising. That’s when he realized something needed to change, and he had the idea to open a barbershop back in his hometown of Leadville. He parents were thrilled and helped him get his start. Lopez’s older brother gave him his first barber chair. High & Tight opened in March of 2012, and was originally located where Before & After now operates.
“I was nervous about opening up a shop in Leadville,” Lopez said. “Do people even get haircuts up there?” he said with a big laugh. “But it was clearly a need for the town.”
Lopez is a Leadville native whose parents owned and operated The Pizzeria in the space now occupied by Fire on the Mountain. “Growing up seeing my parents work hard every day running their business, I guess it was always in my blood to open and run my own business here in Leadville,” Lopez said. A true native, he lives just three blocks away from where his father grew up, and his grandparents are buried at Evergreen Cemetery. Lopez’s older brother is also a barber and has opened up High & Tight II in Colorado Springs.
When asked what the keys to his success are, Lopez is very candid. “It’s a niche thing to get a shave or a haircut at an old-style barbershop like this,” he said. “We have people who drive up from surrounding counties every month to get a haircut from us. It seems like we’re the only ones in the mountains doing this right now.” Lopez continued, “We end every haircut with a hot neck shave. Some of the older gentlemen, maybe it takes them back. For some, it’s the nostalgia,” Lopez said.
When High & Tight first opened, Lopez was intentional about making the shop a safe hangout for Leadville youth. There was a pool table and a set of free weights for young people to use. Back then and even now, Lopez allows young people to sweep up, do chores around the shop to earn a few bucks or just simply hang out. “I want to give opportunities to kids, the same opportunities that were given to me,” he said.
Michael Smith is the other barber at High & Tight. “I love it,” Smith said when asked what it’s like to cut hair. “I get to talk to all kinds of people every day. It’s laid back and fun. It’s great to have people laughing in here,” Smith said.
About two years ago, High & Tight moved up Harrison Avenue to the corner of West Ninth Street. As for further plans for the future, “I’d like to fill the third chair, get another barber in here,” Lopez said. The demand appears to be high enough and the shop is certainly busy. Lopez also said that he plans to use the space for a jewelry business as well as for Celestial Skin, which offers facials and skin care treatments.
Appointments for haircuts and shaves at High & Tight can be made through Booksy.com, and the shop can be reached by phone at 970-471-4424. They can also be found on Facebook.
High & Tight is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and is closed Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.