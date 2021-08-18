Following last month’s arrest, 33-year-old Jared Brown made his first appearance in Lake County District Court last week. Brown is facing a second degree murder charge for the death of Gary Brown, the defendant’s father, on July 14.
According to an affidavit filed by arresting officer Anthony Donaldson with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 1516 Mt. Elbert Drive on July 14 at approximately 5:30 a.m
Dispatch records related to the incident reveal that Jared Brown made the call to which officers responded. Brown stated during the call that he had been “arguing and wrestling” with his father.
Upon responding to the scene, Donaldson observed Brown approaching with his hands up. Donaldson then arrested Brown “without incident,” according to the officer’s report.
Gary Brown’s body was discovered on the lawn of the property on Mt. Elbert Drive. At 6:12 a.m., the victim was pronounced dead after paramedics performed CPR for over ten minutes.
Jared Brown is currently in custody at the Adams County Detention Facility awaiting a preliminary hearing in Lake County on Oct. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.