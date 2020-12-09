The following individuals are listed with decisions related to charges against them by the Lake County Office of the District Attorney for the 5th Judicial District. F=felony; M=misdemeanor; PO=petty offense; TI=traffic infraction (classes A and B); level 1 is the most serious offense. Any charge with a D in front is a drug charge.
— Wesley Thomas, 46, of Leadville: possession of a weapon by a previous offender (F6), prohibited use of a weapon (M2).
— Edgar Dominguez-Aguilera, 25, of Leadville: first degree burglary (F3), second degree burglary (F3), two counts second degree assault (F4), first degree criminal trespass (F5), two counts third degree assault (M1), child abuse (M1), violation of a protection order (M1).
— Jason Huggins, 45, of Leadville: menacing (F5), two counts harassment (M3).
— Elisa Martinez, 25, of Leadville: second degree assault (F4), violation of bail bond conditions (F6), third degree assault (M1), obstructing a peace officer (M2), resisting arrest (M2), harassment (M3).
— Ricardo Medrano, 35, of Leadville: menacing (F5), possession of a weapon by a previous offender (F5), posession of a weapon by a previous offender (F6), violation of a protective order (M1), third degree criminal trespass (PO1).
— Tracey Moore, 26, of Leadville: second degree assault (F4), conspiracy to commit second degree assault (F5).
Mikhaila Builta, 23, of Leadville: second degree assault (F4), menacing (F5), third degree assault (M1).
Zachariah Mitchell, 35, of Leadville: violation of bail bond conditions (F6), obstruction of telephone or telegraph service (M1), violation of a protection order (M1).
Richard Berg, 28, of Leadville: second degree assault (F4), third degree assault (M1).
— Caleb Spears, 31, of Leadville: attempted second degree assault (F5), violation of bail bond conditions (F6), third degree assault (M1), violation of a protection order (M1), harassment (M3).
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
