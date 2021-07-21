The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On May 1, a deputy responded to a report of a cold assault. After an investigation, it was learned that the assault occurred in Park County and was passed on to Park County deputies.
— On May 2, deputies responded to an assault call on Four Seasons Boulevard. Both parties were talked to and neither wanted to press charges. The parties were separated.
— On May 2, deputies were dispatched for a hit and run vehicle accident on Harrison Avenue. A report was taken.
— On May 3, deputies were dispatched to a call for a person with an active felony warrant out of Summit County. Joseph Casias, 21, of Leadville was arrested.
— On May 4, deputies responded to a vehicle rollover accident on U.S. 24. There were no injuries.
— On May 4, deputies were dispatched for an agency assist with the Leadville Police Department (LPD) on North Poplar Street. A Leadville man was arrested for domestic violence and stalking.
— On May 7, deputies responded to a harassment call on Harrison Avenue. A Leadville man was issued a citation for harassment.
— On May 7, deputies responded to a harassment call on North Poplar Street. Officers spoke to the party and agreed to complete random checks through the night.
— On May 8, deputies took report of theft of property on U.S. 24, opening an investigation.
— On May 8, deputies conducted a traffic stop on North Poplar Street and Edic Branning, 26, of Kremmling was arrested for multiple extraditable warrants.
— On May 9, deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call on U.S. 24. Ismael Marquez, 20, of Leadville was arrested for menacing and obstruction of telephone or telegraph service.
— On May 11, deputies responded to a report of vandalism on a mailbox on Hwy. 300. A report was opened.
— On May 11, deputies responded to a report of vandalism on a vehicle on North Poplar Street.
— On May 11, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at Eagle’s Nest Apartments. Caleb Garcia, 25, of Leadville was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender and criminal attempt to commit assault in the second degree.
— On May 12, deputies responded to a report of child abuse on Cedar Drive. After investigation, a Leadville male was issued a summons for third degree assault and child abuse.
— On May 12, deputies responded to a vehicle rollover accident near Matchless Campground. The driver had left the scene without notifying law enforcement and was later issued a summons for failing to notify the police of the accident.
— On May 14, deputies responded to a report of an accident rollover on C.R. 10. The suspect ran from the scene and was later located. The Twin Lakes man was issued a summons for a DUI.
— On May 16, deputies responded to a physical altercation between two women on Mount Massive Drive. The women were separated.
— On May 17, deputies responded to a call of a male throwing rocks at windows and attempting to enter a residence through a dog door on Hwy. 300. Jorge Garcia-Perez, 33, of Leadville was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, menacing and second degree burglary.
— On May 22, deputies took report of a drunk driver on Prospector Drive. A Leadville woman was issued a summons for a DUI.
— On May 24, deputies responded to a possible harassment call on Mount Evans Drive. A report was taken.
— On May 24, deputies responded to a possible warrant arrest on North Poplar Street. Justin Schwabline, 37, of Leadville was arrested for sexual assault on a minor by one in a position of trust and child abuse.
— On May 27, deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on North Poplar Street. There were minor injuries and a citation was issued.
— On May 27, deputies responded to a vehicle rollover accident on C.R. 7. The vehicle was towed.
— On May 29, deputies responded to an agency assist with Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue on James Street. The cause of the fire was undetermined at the time.
— On May 29, deputies responded to a report of two dogs attacking another dog. The owners of the attacking dogs were issued a citation for animal at large.
— On June 3, deputies responded to a traffic accident on North Poplar Street. There were no injuries and a report was taken.
— On June 4, deputies responded to a traffic accident on North Poplar Street. There were no injuries and a report was taken.
— On June 4, deputies received a REDDI report for a vehicle on U.S. 24. A Buena Vista man was issued a citation.
— On June 4, deputies responded to a vehicle rollover on Hagerman Pass Road. After investigation, a Leadville man was issued a summons for a DUI.
— On June 6, deputies responded to a report of two men entering a house on U.S. 24 and harassing people. The males were issued summons for harassment.
— On June 6, deputies received an anonymous report of unlawful sexual contact. The case is currently under investigation.
— On June 6, deputies responded to a report of a missing adult near Evergreen Drive and C.R. 4. The male was found and returned home safely.
— On June 8, deputies responded to a possible domestic violence incident on Delane Street. A Leadville man was arrested for domestic violence.
— On June 8, deputies assisted Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue in responding to a brush fire near C.R. 21. The cause of the fire was unknown at the time.
— On June 10, deputies responded to a report of a dog bite. A ticket was issued to a Leadville man for failing to control a dangerous animal while off the owners’ premises.
— On June 11, deputies arrested Tanya Baca, 39, of Leadville on an active warrant.
— On June 12, deputies responded to a report of a rock being thrown through a window on Mount Evans Drive. A report was taken.
— On June 12, deputies assisted in the arrest of Jorland Gay, 27, of Aurora on an active felony warrant.
— On June 12, deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated, yelling female. After an investigation, the woman was issued a summons for third degree assault, disorderly conduct, child abuse and menacing.
— On June 17, deputies arrested Luis Barrios, 34, of Leadville on an active felony warrant.
— On June 17, deputies responded to a menacing call on East Sixth Street. Nicholas Beckwith, 32, of Alamosa was arrested for felony menacing, criminal mischief and assault on a peace officer.
— On June 17, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on Mountain View Drive. A warrant was issued for a Leadville man.
— On June 17, deputies were informed that a gun had been found on National Forest land. Deputies collected a .45 Rock Island 1911.
— On June 18, deputies were called to a gas station on Harrison Avenue for a disturbance. Alicia Velasquez, 44, of Salida was arrested on two active felony warrants.
— On June 20, deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on North Poplar Street. There were no injuries and a report was taken.
— On June 22, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on East Third Street. A Leadville woman was arrested for domestic violence.
— On June 24, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on North Poplar Street. A Leadville woman was arrested for domestic violence and third degree assault.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
