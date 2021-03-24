Lake County School District plans to increase in-person schooling beginning in April as COVID-19 numbers decline locally.
Earlier this month, Lake County School District (LCSD) sent a survey to families in Lake County in an effort to gather feedback about possible reentry plans for each of its schools.
At its March 9 board meeting, the LCSD Board of Education heard the survey results and weighed the options, ultimately voting in a split decision to resume in-person school as proposed by district administrators.
As a result of the decision, schools will adopt the plans proposed by their respective principals.
The Center Early Childhood Programs will offer fully in-person schooling for their preschool programs, bumping class sizes up to full capacity, while still allowing a remote option through the end of the academic year.
At West Park Elementary School, all students except for those currently enrolled in strictly virtual learning will return to in-person classes for the rest of the school year. Second-day support programming at The Center Early Childhood Programs building will no longer be offered.
Lake County Intermediate School students will no longer split their days between primary academics and second-day support activities offered through the district’s Project Dream, and class sizes will grow closer to pre-pandemic numbers.
Lake County High School seventh and eighth grade students will combine their split cohorts, allowing each student to attend in-person class every day, and students in grades nine through 12 will maintain their current hybrid model.
The schools emphasized that they will still abide by sanitary measures, such as mask wearing and good hand hygiene, though the increased number of students will decrease the ability to practice social distancing.
While the board voted to approve the plans at each school and increase in-person learning, the vote was not unanimous.
“There are strong points to be made for all reasons about how to move forward and there continues to be split passions from our staff, families, and community about what our stakeholders would like to see,” LCSD wrote in a statement.
