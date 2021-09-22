September is Suicide Prevention Month, and Solvista Health was recently awarded a grant to support suicide prevention efforts across its region.
The $700,000 grant, awarded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration after a national competitive bid process, is focused on decreasing suicide risk, enhancing social connectedness and providing care to those who need it most. One aspect of the grant specifically focuses on helping victims of domestic violence. The grant is in response to the emergent impact of the pandemic on mental health.
“Unfortunately, our communities have seen a spike in domestic violence, substance abuse, drug overdose death, psychiatric emergencies and suicide,” said Brian Turner, CEO of Solvista Health. “The pandemic has wreaked havoc on many people’s lives and continues to drive stress, isolation and uncertainty. We know there are strategies that work to support people in need and are extremely grateful to have new resources in this fight.”
In addition to this major grant, local businesses across the region have also joined Solvista this month to raise awareness and dollars for local prevention efforts. Four Mile Cinemas in Canon City is hosting a special showing of “Back to the Future” on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. for just $4 a ticket. All ticket sales will be donated to Solvista. Restaurant owners including Pizza Madness and the Bean Pedaler in Canon City, Stage Stop and Peregrine Roasters in Westcliffe, and High Side Bar & Grill in Salida are also partnering with Solvista to raise funds in September.
“It is incredibly heartening to see local businesses and individuals show their support. At the same time, we are receiving critical grant dollars focused on improving mental health in rural Colorado,” said Turner. “Support like this means the world to our organization as we try to help family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and ourselves.”
Businesses interested in joining Solvista in the fight against suicide in local communities should contact Jill Anderson at jilla@solvistahealth.org. Donations to support local suicide prevention, mental health and addiction recovery can be made online at www.solvistahealth.org/donate. Donations may be eligible for a 25 percent tax credit.
