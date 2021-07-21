At approximately 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Leadville Police Department responded to an incident at 1516 Mt. Elbert Drive that was later ruled a homicide.
The victim, a 61-year-old male whose name has not yet been released, was discovered deceased by responders upon arrival.
A suspect in the incident, 33-year-old Jared Brown, was arrested and placed into custody on Wednesday, July 14, according to jail records released by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Further details have yet to be released. On Thursday, July 15, Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Catherine Cheroutes issued a gag order limiting pretrial publicity on all matters related to the case.
Brown is set to appear in court on Aug. 13.
