The first month of 2021 has flown by, and the Lake County Recreation Department is looking forward to bringing the community a new year of fun filled recreational activities.
Adults
Cardio Core is now called Fit Happens. Join Kim Pierron at Fit Happens to keep up your new year’s fitness goals or get them started. There are currently two options for Fit Happens. First, starting Feb. 1 join Kim for a morning session of Fit Happens Bootcamp. This session will meet every Monday and Wednesday from 6-7 a.m. for seven weeks. Kim will be sure to get your heart pounding with a mixture of cardio, strength and stretching in the Sixth Street Gym. Pre-registration is required.
If you are not a morning person, join Kim in the evening for p.m. Fit Happens. Just like the a.m. bootcamp you will get cardio, strength and stretching. The evening class meets on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. All classes are held at the Sixth Street Gym.
Looking for something less intense? Join Sarah Street on Fridays from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym for Community Hatha Yoga. All abilities and levels are welcome. Sarah’s classes focus on using breath and gentle movement to improve strength, posture, balance and flexibility.
Punch cards are available for purchase for the Fit Happens evening session and yoga, 10 punches for $45 or 20 punches for $75.
Indoor Pickleball started Tuesday, Feb. 2. Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors but is challenging enough for the competitive athlete. It is played with a large paddle, a whiffle ball and low nets. The recreation department will provide the equipment. The cost is $30 for the full eight weeks or $6/drop in.
Seniors
FUNctional Fitness will meet on Monday and Tuesdays from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym starting Monday, Feb. 8. The group based class safely targets the whole body by using gentle weight bearing and resistance exercises, stretching routines and balance activities to strengthen bones and muscles, to help posture and improve flexibility and balance.
Tai Chi for Better Balance will focus on strong, fluid movements to help seniors regain their balance, increase body awareness to help prevent falls, increase safety and recapture motion. This class will be offered on Wednesdays, starting Feb. 10 from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink.
There is no need to register for senior programs, just drop-in on the day of your choice. Participation is free to all resident seniors 60 and up or a $6/drop in fee for non-resident seniors or those under age 60
Last but not least, the 2021 recreation guides are here. Stop by Lake County Recreation Department’s office to grab a copy or check it out online.
Call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or visit www.lakecountyco.com/recreation with questions about programs or facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.