The St. Vincent General Hospital District (SVH) Board of Directors filled two of its vacancies last week as the hospital continues to experience leadership and staffing transitions.
The two new board members are Christy Lindh and Jay Coon, who were appointed during a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The two are replacing former board members Kate Bartlett and Shirley Hoffacker, who both resigned in December.
Lindh is a Lake County local of 19 years and owns three homes in Leadville, one of which is her primary residence. She commutes to Denver and currently serves as a firefighter and paramedic at South Metro Fire, transporting patients to large hospitals in the area. Lindh also spent time in the SVH ambulance department several years ago.
In her letter of interest to the board, Lindh said she hopes to use her experience and skill set as a health care provider and previous business owner to help the hospital operate and improve.
“I’m just invested in the town’s future,” said Lindh during board candidate introductions.
Coon similarly hopes to help improve the hospital, bringing extensive banking and accounting experience to the table from his time auditing financial records of fortune 500 companies. Throughout his career, Coon has been employed by businesses including Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Securities, Wells Fargo Private Bank and Key Investment Services.
Coon has property in both Leadville and Denver and spends about half his time in each place as a retiree. In his free time he enjoys trail running and participating in Leadville’s large-scale athletic events, commenting that it’s hard to imagine Cloud City even hosting these events without having a hospital close by.
“I am saddened to see the recent challenges that St. Vincent General Hospital has experienced as I view the hospital as a critical community asset,” Coon wrote in his letter of interest to the board. “Being retired, I have the time, and experience, to be part of the solution in restoring the hospital to full health.”
Additional candidates for the board seats were Lake County eligible electors Dan Northcraft, who is operations manager for local homebuilder Northcraft Neighborhoods, and Ashley Leitner, a business leader in private manufacturing and consulting.
The board could see further leadership changes soon since 2023 is an election year. Lake County residents will cast their votes on May 2, 2023.
SVH will have three seats up for election: one is Vice Chair Jonathan Burk’s seat and two are vacant positions originally held by Aleta Bezzic and Hoffacker. Two of the elected directors this year will serve four-year terms and one will serve a two-year term.
Anyone wishing to run for a position on the board needs to complete a self-nomination and acceptance form by Feb. 24, which can be found on the district page of the hospital’s website under documents at https://www.stvincent.health/district/.
Candidates must file this document with Designated Election Official, Karen Onderdonk. She can be reached at konderdonk@stvincent.health.
To try and cut costs going forward, current and future board members will no longer be receiving stipends of $100 per meeting, which can add up to a maximum of $2,400 per year. These funds will be used to provide health care services instead.
Burk said board members were previously forwarding their stipends to the hospital’s foundation.
Although the foundation will no longer be receiving these stipends from board members, Board Chair Francine Webber said SVH can always revisit this at a later date if the hospital’s financial situation is healthier.
Staffing
In its effort to improve a dreary financial situation, the hospital is eliminating certain senior leadership and administrative positions. One of these employees was Chief Operating Officer Kat Fry, who was laid off in late December.
Fry began her role as COO back in June 2022 and believed the position would present a good opportunity for her to positively impact Leadville and Lake County’s health care, bringing 28 years or experience as a registered nurse and healthcare leader to the job.
During her first 60 days on the job, Fry said she became increasingly aware of SVH’s financial instability and lack of operating cash, recalling making repeated requests to the hospital’s finance team and leaders for reports, statistics, revenue and billing information that were never produced.
“My experience was not unique,” said Fry, adding that she heard the same requests at board meetings over the summer, but the financial reports were never produced.
Following the resignations of the hospital’s former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, the hospital’s senior leadership team began asking for a daily report on the organization’s cash position, accounts payable and accounts receivable.
Fry completed an analysis of labor costs in September after realizing the hospital’s expenses were greatly outpacing its accounts receivable, or money owed to SVH. After sharing this information with the senior leadership team, they began meeting with department leaders to explore labor use, overtime use and other employment factors.
“It was clear to me that - even after the discontinuation of the behavioral health program – our payroll would not be reduced enough for long-term sustainability,” said Fry.
Amid serious financial trouble and payroll concerns, Fry said she suggested the COO position be considered for elimination in a phone call with Interim CEO John Gardner on Dec. 12.
Gardner immediately disagreed and asked her to reconsider, but later called on Dec. 22 to let Fry know her role would be eliminated effective immediately.
Gardner did not respond to a request for comment on the COO position.
The hospital’s future needs for a COO are uncertain and will depend on future program development, said Chief Branding Officer Karen Onderdonk, adding that not many critical access hospitals in Colorado have this position anyway.
“The chief operating officer’s primary supervisory roles were to oversee the Genetics Institute program, the behavioral health program and Senior Life Solutions,” said Onderdonk. “Because we chose to discontinue those programs, there really was no need for the position.”
Management
The hospital’s current interim CEO and CFO, whose contracts were just renewed until the end of 2023 or until permanent replacements can be found, have been deferring their paychecks amid the financial stress to try and further cut costs in this way as well.
SVH currently has 50 applicants interested in a permanent CEO position, according to Onderdonk, with two of these individuals having both the requested qualifications and being interested in moving to the next step.
Representatives from Lake County Government, the Colorado Hospital Association and Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing will all be included in reviewing final candidates for the position, said Onderdonk.
This was one of the Board of County Commissioners’ conditions for SVH to receive up to $480,000 to cover payroll costs.
SVH is expected to receive additional assistance during this time if a proposal from Cypress Health is approved. The company aims to provide experience, expertise, skills, supervision and personnel to help manage and operate the hospital.
“Ultimately, the board will continue oversight of the hospital, but day-to-day management decisions will be made by the CEO and senior team,” said Onderdonk.
The CEO will be employed by the hospital district, but will work closely with the board, leadership teams and Cypress.
SVH had another special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17 aiming to finalize the agreement.
