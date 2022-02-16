Spring is right around the corner and spring programming will be starting soon. Below is what Lake County Recreation Department has to offer for youth this spring:
This Saturday, Feb. 19, the department will host the CARA Skills Basketball Challenge at 11 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. Youth ages five and up will compete in dribbling, passing and shooting to see who has what it takes. There will be separate boys and girls divisions with awards for first, second and third place. Winners from each division will have the opportunity to advance to a sectionals competition in Buena Vista. This is a free event and participants are encouraged register online ahead of time.
Get in the groove with hip hop! This fast-paced class is geared towards youth ages six to 11 who want to be challenged, learn various styles of hip hop, push creativity and boost confidence. Focused on hip hop moves and basic break dancing, youth will explore blending unique personal styles with choreographed dancing. All music and moves are age appropriate. The class will be held on Tuesdays starting March 1 at the Sixth Street Gym. Class for ages six to eight will be held from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. and ages nine to 11 from 7:15 to 8 p.m. The registration deadline is Feb. 22.
Youth Soccer registration is now open. The coed league provides an opportunity to learn and develop fundamental skills in a safe, fun environment. Participants will receive instruction on basic skills and rules of the game during practice sessions and will utilize new techniques during games. The registration deadline is March 7 and practices will start the last week of March.
Join the department to learn the fundamentals of volleyball. Participants will be divided by grade level to work on passing, serving, setting, hitting and court positions through a variety of drills and games. The program will start April 15. Grades second through fourth will practice from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and grades fifth through sixth from 5 to 6 p.m.
Contact Karen at klewis@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-7494 with questions about youth programming. Ready to register? Registration is available online at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/home.
Call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or visit www.lakecountyco.com/recreation with questions about facilities or programming.
