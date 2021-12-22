In observance of Christmas and New Year’s, the following closures are in effect:
All Lake County schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 2.
The Colorado Mountain College (CMC) administration offices will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 and will remain closed through Monday, Jan. 3. The CMC Timberline Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 18 through Monday, Jan. 3.
All City of Leadville offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Lake County Government offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24. Some Lake County Government offices may be open on Friday, Dec. 31; call ahead to verify hours.
The Leadville Post Office will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 24 (package pickup will be available until 3 p.m.) and will be closed through Saturday, Dec. 25. The post office will hold normal business hours on Friday, Dec. 31, but will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1.
The Lake County Senior Center will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The Lake County Public Library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24, as well as Friday, Dec. 31.
The Lake County Landfill/Recycling Center will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.
Pueblo Bank & Trust will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24; Community Banks of Colorado will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 and 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31; and First Mountain Bank will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. All three banks will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25, and both Community Banks of Colorado and First Mountain Bank will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1.
Finally, the Herald Democrat office will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 23 and closed Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
New Year’s schedules for the Lake County Landfill/Recycling Center and Pueblo Bank & Trust were not yet finalized as of press time.
The Leadville office of the Colorado Workforce Center could not be reached before the Herald’s publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.