Thursday, Jan. 19
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2:30-4:30 p.m. — Live Music in the Cooper Lodge with Rocky Mountain Slim at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Game On! At the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Local kids ages 12 to 18 are invited to hang out and play Xbox games. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
5-9 p.m. —Leadville Chess Club at the Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave. All ages and abilities from beginner to candidate master welcome. Participants may bring their own chess sets, boards and clocks if they have them. Visit https://www.goldenburro.com/ or call 719-293-2034 for details.
6-8 p.m. —Thursday night salsa dancing at the Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave. Learn the basics of salsa and other Latin dances with Leadville local Judah Arrington. Classes are $10 per person or $15 per couple. No experience or partner necessary. Contact Arrington at joshar3@icloud.com or search for High Country Salsa on Facebook for details.
7 p.m. —Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome. $14 per packet, $1 per extra card. No outside food or drink. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
Friday, Jan. 20
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Open AMAX room at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Local kids ages 12 to 18 are invited to hang out, watch anime or movies, build Magic: The Gathering decks, play games and enjoy snacks. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
11 a.m.-noon — Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Participants will meet at the base of the 10th Mountain Double Chair Lift at 11 a.m. and should expect to ski with a ranger for about an hour. All participants should be comfortable with intermediate runs, specifically Trails End and Homestake. Topics rangers will cover include identifying the ski area’s plant and animal inhabitants, geology, history and more. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
4-4:30 p.m. — Tool Library orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
Saturday, Jan. 21
9 a.m. — 2023 Leadville Winter MTB Series: Colorado Cup. Park at the Climax Molybdenum building at Colorado Mountain College, 901 US-24, for the opener of the 2023 Leadville Winter MTB Series. The start/finish line will be at the end of Permagrin. Registration cost is $25 per person per event or $100 for the whole five-part series. Visit https://www.cloudcitywheelers.com/the-winter-bike-series for series details and registration link.
9-11 a.m. — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon-12:30 p.m. — Tool Library orientation at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
2-5:15 p.m. — Jim Burr’s Space Show at the Leadville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 612 E. Ninth St. Burr is the founder of JMI Telescopes. An inventor and network TV personality, he will be presenting astronomy from a biblical perspective. Part one, “The Hubble, the Bible and the James Webb Telescope,” will give participants the opportunity to view the sun through Burr’s $4,000 telescope from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Part two, “The Big Bang That Never Happened, the Most Beautiful Space and the Star of Bethlehem,” will include an opportunity to view the the planetary alignment through a 12-inch telescope from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. The event will feature a half-hour intermission and is free to the public. Please note the program will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
2:30-4:30 p.m. — Live Music in the Cooper Lodge with Leon Littlebird and Lisa White at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
3-5 p.m. — Smelted Hearts concert at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center, Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Community members of all ages are invited to enjoy a free live concert by Leadville’s Smelted Hearts featuring country classics by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and more. Visit https://www.tennesseepass.com/nordic-center/ or call 719-486-1750 for details.
7-9 p.m. — Trivia with Taryn at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St. Proceeds from trivia night will benefit a different Lake County nonprofit each month. Cover fee is $5, and the bar will be open. Visit https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events or call 719-293-1053 for details.
Sunday, Jan. 22
6 p.m. — Timberline AA Big Book study meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St.
6-8:30 p.m. — Celebrate Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Call Michael Burts at 970-393-2663 for details.
Monday, Jan. 23
9 a.m. — Women in Recovery meeting at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Open to all who are struggling. Call 970-390-5536 for details.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Game On! At the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Local kids ages 12 to 18 are invited to hang out and play Xbox games. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
4-6 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Visit lakecountyco.com for remote viewing information or call 719-486-2875 for details.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session at the District Office, 328 W. Fifth St., and via Zoom. Visit lakecountyschools.net and click Board of Education > Meetings & Minutes for updates, or reach out to Bunny Taylor at btaylor@lakecountyschools.net or 719-486-6805 with questions.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12 & 12 Study meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
4 p.m. — Leadville Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or call 719-486-0349 for more information.
4-6 p.m. —Dungeons & Dragons at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Local teens (13-18) are invited to play D&D at the library. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details.
5-6 p.m. — Mobile food pantry at Mountain View Village, 19773 US-24. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council work session at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. Email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov, call 719-486-0349 or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov for more information.
7 p.m. — NA Step Study. Zoom ID 218 414 756.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee at the Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, 901 US-24. Email Evan Weatherbie at eweatherbie@coloradomtn.edu for meeting details.
9 a.m.-noon — Walk-in free food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Senior hour 9-10 a.m. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Meals on Wheels delivery. Call the Lake County Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for details.
Noon — St. Vincent Health Board of Directors regular meeting. Visit https://stvincent.health/district-and-board-of-directors/ for remote viewing information or call 719-486-0230 for details.
1-2 p.m. —Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition meeting via Zoom. Visit the Lake County Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/Lake-County-Breastfeeding-Coalition-105316064955823 for Zoom information, or https://www.lakecountyco.com/public-health/pages/lake-county-breastfeeding-coalition for coalition details.
6 p.m. —Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting via Zoom. Email cityclerk@leadville-co.gov, call 719-486-0349 or visit cityofleadville.colorado.gov or for more information.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Thursday, Jan. 26
8:10-8:40 a.m. — Lake County Elementary School community meeting, 130 W. 12th St. Visit https://www.lakecountyschools.net/ or call 719-486-6830 for details.
9:30 a.m. — Breakfast Club at the Delaware Hotel, 700 Harrison Ave. Meet at the Delaware or get a ride from the Lake County Senior Center. No excursion fee. RSVP at 719-486-1774.
10-11 a.m. — Read & Discover Storytime at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Fun read-alouds from 10-10:30 a.m. and playtime and activities from 10:30-11 a.m. in both English and Spanish for ages 0-5 and their caregivers. RSVP by calling 719-486-0569 or emailing becky@lakecountypubliclibrary.org. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2:30-4:30 p.m. — Live Music in the Cooper Lodge with George Finnell and Sam Galey at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29. Visit https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper for details.
4-5 p.m. — Craft Hour at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org or call 719-486-0569 for details and to register.
5-9 p.m. —Leadville Chess Club at the Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave. All ages and abilities from beginner to candidate master welcome. Participants may bring their own chess sets, boards and clocks if they have them. Visit https://www.goldenburro.com/ or call 719-293-2034 for details.
6-8 p.m. —Thursday night salsa dancing at the Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave. Learn the basics of salsa and other Latin dances with Leadville local Judah Arrington. Classes are $10 per person or $15 per couple. No experience or partner necessary. Contact Arrington at joshar3@icloud.com or search for High Country Salsa on Facebook for details.
7 p.m. —Elks Bingo, 123 W. Fifth St. Public welcome. $14 per packet, $1 per extra card. No outside food or drink. Call 719-486-0236 for details.
7 p.m. — NA open meeting via Zoom, ID 594 975 031.
