Lake County Government is under contract to purchase a five-unit apartment building at 619 Elm Street for $895,000, according to County Manager Tim Bergman.
The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) held an executive session Monday night to discuss the transaction and voted afterward to appraise the property before final sale. The commissioners will meet again before authorizing the purchase, said Bergman. This is BOCC’s second executive session on the topic.
The apartment complex is currently at capacity and the tenants will continue living there, according to Lake County Housing Director Jacki Whelihan, who spoke with the Herald on Tuesday.
Whelihan added that the county is trying to protect existing affordable housing in the county while development of new units inches forward. She stated that the current homeowners of the property have already received an outside bid from a developer.
“It’s important for the county to try and create something now,” said Whelihan. “The building process is going to be complicated, it’s going to take time and it doesn’t address the need now. When this property came available, it seemed like a great option for the county.”
In addition to her role with the county, Whelihan maintains an active real estate license in Lake County. She is the agent for the current owners of 619 Elm Street, but Bergman said she will not be taking a commission on the sale should it go through.
During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners explained that the county would use grant funds to purchase the property. Whelihan said the county would use $770,000 of remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding as well as other state and federal grants to cover the difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.