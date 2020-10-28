The Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands’ Leadville and Salida Ranger Districts entered stage two fire restrictions on Oct. 23.
“With a historic year of extreme fire activity across Colorado straining the states’ fire resources, and with fire behavior and conditions worsening at higher elevations, we are temporarily moving to stage two restrictions for the Leadville District and the Salida District,” said Deputy Forest and Grassland Supervisor Dave Condit. “The restrictions are necessary to protect the public, and fire and emergency personnel, and we ask our forest visitors to take these restrictions seriously to reduce the devastating effects of wildfire.”
Under stage two fire restrictions forest visitors may use portable stoves, gas grills and any propane gas device with an on and off switch and only smoke in an enclosed vehicle, building or trailer. Visitors may not build campfires, use fire pits, charcoal grills or barbecues, coal, wood or sheepherder’s stoves, or any other open flames anywhere on national forest lands. Visitors cannot operate a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device and a fire extinguisher. Visitors may not use welding machines or other open flame torches, or use explosives, including fireworks.
The restrictions are enforceable by a fine or imprisonment of not more than six months, or both. Forest visitors are responsible to ensure they understand the full restrictions. For more information on fire restrictions visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/psicc/fire.
