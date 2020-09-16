The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On July 24, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a domestic problem in Mountain View Village. A warrant is currently being sought for the case.
— On July 24, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was returned while the officers were responding to the call. Caleb Spears was charged with violation of a protection order and arrested.
— On July 27, officers were dispatched to the Lake Fork Trailer Park for a domestic issue.
— On July 27, an officer was dispatched to West Third Street on a call of possible theft. Chanell Ortiz, 36, of Leadville was cited for criminal trespass.
— On July 28, officers responded to a call of a possible stabbing on Harrison Avenue. Juan Raudales-Escobedo of Leadville was arrested for assault in the first degree, amongst other charges.
— On July 31, officers arrested Laurel Roberts, 26, of Leadville for an outstanding felony warrant out of Chaffee County.
— On July 31, officers cited Tanya Baca, 38, of Leadville for driving under restraint and display of fictitious tabs.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
