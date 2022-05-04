For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado Mountain College’s (CMC) in-person commencement ceremonies will be open to the public. While graduates were permitted to invite a limited number of guests to commencement last year, this year CMC is welcoming community members to join in celebrating the college graduates’ accomplishments May 6.
Students from all 11 CMC campuses will receive certificates of occupational proficiency, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees.
CMC Leadville’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and CEO of CMC, who will address the class of 2022 at 4 p.m. on May 6. Commencement will be held on the Leadville campus.
