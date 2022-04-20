A steady snowfall persisted throughout Sunday as visiting and local skiers and boarders celebrated the close of Ski Cooper’s season with soft turns, bright outfits, music and food. Although the season began with uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, General Manager Dan Torsell said it ended as a success overall and that Lake County’s ski hill continues to grow.
Torsell added that Ski Cooper got hit with snow at just the right times over the season. Despite a late start, the general manager said the mountain collected an abundance of snow over the holiday season and spring break. Ski Cooper posted a record month for revenue and skier visits in March, when students on vacation flocked to the uncrowded resort. Ticket sales died off again in April, although Ski Cooper has been working to extend the season a little longer, said Torsell.
Before the season began, Ski Cooper worked to add new trails and did maintenance work in the Tennessee Creek Basin, including widening trails and creating an escape route. Torsell said feedback on the new trails has been positive, and that the basin stayed open during closing day, something that hasn’t happened in a while. Torsell added that Ski Cooper’s new lodge area, Timberline Taproom, became popular once people realized it was there. Eventually, the taproom alleviated pressure from the main lodge, but both areas were crowded at peak points this season.
“In a nutshell, I’d say it was a really good season,” said Torsell. “Hats off to all the people who work here. They do a great job and we couldn’t make this work without them.”
