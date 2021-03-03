The Lake County Board of County Commissioners adopted an increase in landfill fees during their regular meeting Monday.
Under the new fee structure, most services at the Lake County Landfill will increase by $5 each.
Non-compacted trash will increase from its current $15-per-cubic-yard rate to $20, and compacted waste will increase from $30 to $35.
Prepaid waste bags will also increase in price, from $5 to $6 per bag, and mattress and box spring disposal will rise from $15 to $20 per parcel.
The increase was adopted in part to offset future costs of lining landfill cells, which Lake County may be required to do after Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified potential groundwater contamination in test wells at the site last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.