The following individuals are listed with decisions related to charges against them by the Lake County Office of the District Attorney for the 5th Judicial District. F=felony; M=misdemeanor; PO=petty offense; TI=traffic infraction (classes A and B); level 1 is the most serious offense. Any charge with a D in front is a drug charge.
— Jonathon Varela, 25, Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), identity theft (F4), theft (F6), assault in the third degree (M1), obstruction of telephone service (M1), child abuse (M1), child abuse (M3).
— Jimy Neptali Gonzales-Rivera, 29, Leadville: identity theft (F4), forgery (F5), theft (M1).
— Robbie Larry Quintana, 42, Leadville: menacing (M3), two counts of violation of a protection order (M1), two counts of violation of bail bond conditions (M3), violation of bail bond conditions (F6).
— Sotero Bujanda Villalobos, 42, Leadville: two counts of unlawful sexual contact (M1), two counts of unlawful sexual contact (F4), three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (F3), three counts of aggravated incest (F3).
— Bryan Pizana Salas, 23, Leadville: assault in the third degree (M1), criminal attempt to commit assault in the second degree (F5).
— Douglas Alan Cichon, 52, Arvada: criminal mischief (F5), disorderly conduct (PO1).
Individuals charged with a crime are considered innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
