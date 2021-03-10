The Lake County Recreation Department is starting what it hopes to be a series of Community Cooking Classes on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. with Perfect Pizza Crust via Zoom. The class will be taught by Shanti Waldrop, whose “pizza resume” includes restaurants from Aspen to Asheville, North Carolina.
“Once I taught myself how to make smaller batches of dough, I never bought another pizza,” says Waldrop. “It’s amazing how much money you can save by making your own dough. Depending on the topping, I can make a pizza for around $4.”
The cost to join the Zoom class is $5. Students will be sent the link for the class and a list of ingredients so they can follow along from home.
Waldrop will have one completed pizza for inspiration, one batch of dough ready to “punch down,” and will demonstrate how to create a batch of dough live on camera.
The Lake County Senior Center generously agreed to allow one chef and one assistant to teach from its commercial kitchen on days it was not being utilized.
“We are starting with one chef, one recipe, and about one hour,” says Community Cooking Coordinator and Aquatics Coordinator Judy Green. “We are looking for people who think they have mastered something unique and are willing to share it. Eventually we hope to have live classes with multiple recipes, but we are starting small.”
Green says they received a very positive reaction from Cloud City Farm, who hopes to contribute farm-fresh produce as it comes into season. “So if you have a great vegetable dish, we want to hear about it,” Green said.
For information on the Perfect Pizza Crust class, visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/activity/search or call the Lake County Recreation Department at 719-486-7486. If you have questions or are interested in teaching a class, call Green directly at 719-427-7892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.