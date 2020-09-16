The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On August 2, a deputy issued a speeding citation to Savanna Roulette, 20, of Texas.
— On August 3, deputies received a report of a missing gun from Four Seasons Boulevard.
— On August 4, a deputy issued a speeding citation to Joab Sosa, 50, of Leadville.
— On August 5, deputies responded on a report of theft on Poplar Street where a mountain bike had been stolen from a bike rack. The case is currently under investigation.
— On August 6, a deputy received a REDDI Report for an aggressive driver on Colo. 91. Anthony Scarano was issued a citation for reckless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign.
— On August 6, deputies issued a citation to Phillip Waldron, 40, of Leadville for careless driving and failure to notify police of an accident.
— On August 7, Saturday’s Discount reported a firearm left in the store’s parking lot. No one has claimed it.
— On August 7, deputies carried out a search warrant on East Eighth Street. Several people were arrested.
— On August 7, a deputy issued a citation to Scott Cullion of Salida for careless driving on Colo. 91 involving a two-car crash.
— On August 10, deputies stopped two juveniles for traveling on an ATV on Mount Massive Drive. The driver was issued a citation for traveling without insurance and riding an ATV under the age of 16. The ATV was towed and the juveniles were released to parents.
— On August 10, deputies issued a citation for an animal at large violation.
— On August 10, deputies responded to a cold domestic violence on Mount Elbert Drive. Renee Trujillo, 34, of Leadville was arrested for violation of protection order, harassment and domestic violence.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
