Spring is in the air and our staff are anxiously awaiting summer! Explained below are fun offerings with the Lake County Recreation Department that are currently open for registration.
The department is offering two options for dog obedience training starting Wednesday, May 5. From 5:15-6 p.m. on Wednesdays instructor Jenna Geldreich will help teach your puppy (eight weeks to one year) basic manners through impulse control and relationship-building exercises to include: coming when called, name recognition, “sit,” “down” and “stay,” and waiting at doors, all through positive reinforcement.
From 6:15-7 p.m. Geldreich will work with participants to teach dogs (one to four years old) basic commands through positive reinforcement. This will include loose-leash walking, in addition to basic commands like “sit” and “stay” and waiting at doors. The programs cost $120 and the registration deadline is May 3.
Back by popular demand is another session of pickleball! Drop in for only $6 on Friday nights from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. Pickleball is a popular sport among senior citizens, but is challenging enough for competitive athletes as well. It is played with a large paddle, a whiffle ball and low nets. All equipment is provided.
Registration is now open for Skyline Baseball. Boys and girls ages four to 15 will have the opportunity to learn and improve their skills in a fun, safe environment. Participants will practice once or twice per week depending on their age group. Practices will begin at the end May and will run through June. The registration deadline is May 5.
Join Lake County Recreation Department for a Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 8 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Warming Hut. Celebrate Mother’s Day with an exclusive tea party, including snacks, tea, cookies and crafts. The programs costs $20 and the registration deadline is May 3.
Treat a mother or yourself to a couple hours of pampering on Saturday, May 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Warming Hut. Bring all your own makeup and Deidre Romero of Younique will give tips on application. She will also have products available for purchase. The program costs $30 and the registration deadline is May 3.
Our staff is gearing up for new programs to begin this summer; all summer programs will be open for online registration May 3.
For questions on any of Lake County Recreation Department’s programs or facilities, call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494, or check out the department’s website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.