The Lyric Theatre of Leadville and the Lake County Civic Center Association are announcing auditions for the 2021-2022 season. These will serve for shows, choirs and events. Everyone is welcome.
Those prepared with a song, monologue or anything else are invited to use that material. Those without anything prepared but who love to sing and/or act are also welcome, and the theatre personnel can work with them at the audition.
Auditions will be held from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 12. For ease of scheduling, appointments will be made on an individual basis. Reach put to Scott Carroll at artisticdirector@lyrictheatreofleadville.com or by calling 541-350-6562 for more information and to schedule a time.
The Lyric Theatre of Leadville, its board and staff believe that everyone deserves the chance to experience quality live musical theatre and all its varieties in their own community.
“It is our responsibility to provide our audience with events that not only entertain, but also expand personal perspective and enrich lives,” said Scott Carroll, artistic director, in a news release. “We believe that exposing our community to experiences either familiar or unfamiliar makes for a more well-rounded viewpoint and appreciation of the world we live in.”
