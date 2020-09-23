Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet has announced that his Central Mountains staff will be holding weekly telephone office hours this fall. According to Bennet and his team, the office is committed to answering Coloradans’ questions, listening to their concerns, and helping them navigate federal agencies –– including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Social Security Administration (SSA) and more.
“There’s no greater responsibility as Colorado’s senator than being responsive to the needs of Coloradans across our state. I’m pleased to announce that, even in these challenging and virtual times, our office is holding telephone listening sessions this fall in every region of Colorado,” said Bennet. “If you’re having issues navigating a federal agency or receiving benefits, or have any questions, comments, or concerns, I encourage you to schedule time to talk with our team.”
From Thursday, Oct. 1, through Thursday, Nov. 19, Matthew Kireker, Bennet’s regional representative, will hold telephone office hours for Coloradans on Thursday afternoons.
Coloradans who live in Lake, Jackson, Grand, Summit, Routt, Eagle, and Moffat Counties are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Matthew by emailing Matthew_Kireker@bennet.senate.gov or calling (303)-883-3119. Constituents are able to call any of the Bennet offices at any time for assistance and do not need to wait for office hours to ask for help or share opinions.
Traditionally, Bennet’s staff has held in-person listening sessions. Due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the senator’s office will be holding 2020 office hours via phone.
For more information about navigating federal agencies, visit the “How Can We Help” page on Bennet’s website: www.bennet.senate.gov. For more information about Bennet’s 2020 telephone listening sessions, visit www.bennet.senate.gov/listening-sessions.
