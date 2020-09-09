The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will present The End of Time?, a lecture with Ben Ehrenreich, a journalist, novelist and columnist for The Nation, via Zoom video conferencing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 17.
With the earth rapidly warming, the oceans rising, disasters spreading and species after species hurtling towards extinction, it can be hard not to worry that we may be approaching the end of something: of society as we know it and even of time itself. But what would it mean for time to end? What is time anyway? And why do we experience it the way we do? What does it say about us as a society that we have come to understand it as a more or less straight line, infinitely divisible, angled always upwards? Could it be related to the crises that we are facing?
Ehrenreich will discuss these questions and his latest book, “Desert Notebooks: A Roadmap for the End of Time” (Counterpoint, 2020), which “layers climate science, mythologies, nature writing and personal experiences into a stunning reckoning with our current moment and with the literal and figurative end of time.”
“Desert Notebooks: A Roadmap for the End of Time” was an editor’s choide in The New York Times. Reviewer William Atkins wrote, “That Desert Notebooks was written before the coming of COVID-19 only makes it feel more, rather than less, timely. Read two months into lockdown, it feels creepily prescient: We are all living in the desert now.”
Ehrenreich’s work has appeared in The Nation, Harper’s, The New York Times Magazine, London Review of Books, and Los Angeles Magazine among other publications. In 2011, he was awarded a National Magazine Award. His book, “The Way to Spring, Life and Death in Palestine,” based on his reporting from the West Bank, was one of The Guardian’s Best Books of 2016. He is also the author of two novels, “Ether” and “The Suitors.”
The lecture is free to the public. The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 18th year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida. For more information about the the series, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org.
For information on participating in Ehrenreich’s lecture via Zoom, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org and open the “Lecture Schedule” tab. As with all Collegiate Peaks Forum Series lectures, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the lecture.
