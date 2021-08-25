Cap off the summer by attending the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association’s 25th Birthday Bash, where the nonprofit will honor Steve Reese with a lifetime achievement award for his vision and integral role in the creation of the nonprofit. Reese was the first Colorado Parks & Wildlife manager for Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
The party, which is a fundraiser, will include live music, dancing and food at River Runners on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to sunset. The cutoff for ticket purchases online at garna.org is Sept. 2.
“I believed in rivers,” said Reese. “They meant something important. Working for the Arkansas River and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) was a perfect opportunity to have a part in something important.”
In 1989, when AHRA was created, Reese was one of only two employees to manage a 148-mile stretch of the Arkansas River from Lake County to Lake Pueblo. As such, he played a key part in implementing the agreement that allowed the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to maintain ownership of much of the area but place management in the hands of Colorado Parks & Wildlife.
“The early days were a bit chaotic and challenging,” Reese explained. “From the beginning, in the middle of all that chaos was the very reason that Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) had to be an outcome.”
Many stakeholders, including landowners, fisherpeople, commercial outfitters, private boaters, local agencies, environmental groups and water users wanted “their part of the river, the part that was important to them,” Reese explained. These interest groups came together as the AHRA Citizen Task Force. “They had a real impact on what and how things were accomplished,” Reese, who managed the group, added.
A few years later, after some initial issues had been addressed, Reese reached out to Kathryn Wadsworth, who worked as a river ranger on the Arkansas at the time, to see if she would help organize people in an effort to merge their interests and ideas about the river.
“We wanted to see if we could accomplish more outside of the park structure,” Reese said. “It really was that wide open, except that we had several years’ worth of issues that mattered to people, and Kathryn was familiar with all of them.” Wadsworth reached out to the community, seeking people with common interests who shared the desire to protect the river and their place along it, and GARNA was born.
“Steve was and is the reason GARNA exists,” said Wadsworth, who still calls Salida home. “He is a collaborator. He knew the value and potential that a stand-alone non-profit nature association could bring to the table. He knew the ultimate success of the AHRA would require an outside organization to help the natural resource agencies educate and engage with the area’s citizens.”
Reese’s vision proves even more important today as visitors flock to the Arkansas Valley in record numbers. GARNA continues to partner with AHRA to provide the annual Headwaters Institute, educating new raft guides about the valley, the annual Clean Up Green Up on Colorado Public Lands Day, and more recently, employing large-scale volunteer efforts to understand, record and mitigate the impacts of our valley’s growing outdoor recreation usage along the river corridor with the Envision Recreation in Balance project.
“In addition to other key natural resource agency managers and many local volunteers, Steve provided the foundation that is still allowing GARNA to be an important voice at the table,” says Wadsworth. “His commitment to our natural, cultural and historical resources is unmatched.”
“We are so grateful to Steve for his vision. He knew the role GARNA could play in our community, and he showed extreme dedication to getting us off the ground,” said current GARNA Executive Director Dominique Naccarato. “We are honored to celebrate his contribution at our 25th Birthday Bash.”
The event will include dinner by Kalamatapit Catering and dancing to the Denver-based Delta Sonics, an award-winning band whose music “takes a Chicago Blues base and seasons it with Swing, Delta, N’awlins R&B and some early Rock n’ Roll.”
Various key people involved with GARNA over the years will give short toasts to help highlight important milestones in GARNA’s history. Funds raised at the gala will support GARNA’s continued work serving the Upper Arkansas Valley. Contributions from sponsors and local individual donors are helping to make the event possible.
The event will also feature a silent auction that will launch online Aug. 28 and will continue through 7 p.m. on Sept. 12. Items will include an hour-long flight over the valley, art, outdoor gear and more. To participate in the silent auction, visit https://www.accelevents.com/e/garna-silent-auction. To buy tickets to the fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/garna25bdaytickets.
The entire event will be held outside and allow for social distancing. Recommendations from Chaffee County Public Health will be followed.
