This month, the Chaffee County Writers Exchange is sponsoring a “WE Write” writing seminar on the topic “dialogue.” The event will be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, and is free and open to the public.
The January WE Write will be led by Cam Torrens, and the exercises featured during the event will help get writers’ creative juices flowing. Torrens is currently vice president of Chaffee County Writers Exchange (CCWE) and president of the Buena Vista Public Library Board of Trustees. He is currently working on the third novel in his suspense series based in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
The use of dialogue for character development and to expose conflict between characters will serve as the focus of the session. Good use of dialogue can introduce foreshadowing and should move the plot forward.
The monthly WE Write sessions utilize exercises based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously. CCWE fosters writing and encourages publication through the sharing of resources and information.
Register ahead with Torrens at taorenkai@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link to the meeting. Be sure to bring paper and pen or a laptop to the meeting, along with anything else that aids comfortability in writing space.
