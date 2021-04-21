On April 8, West Park Elementary crews joined together virtually on their teachers’ Google Classrooms to celebrate their learning adventures over the past year.
Each class presented work from West Park’s EL Curriculum with their families. Kindergartners made shelters and wrote research-based stories as part of their study of the weather. First grade students created different watercolor paintings and wrote research-based stories in their unit on the sun, moon and stars. Second grade students created clay dinosaurs and presented their research-based stories on fossils and paleontology.
Afterward, families were encouraged to continue the conversation about everything the students had learned with guided questions from the teachers. “We are so proud of our students and staff for doing such great work during a very unique year,” West Park Elementary School Principal Kathleen Fitzsimmons told the Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.