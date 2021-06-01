A divided crowd of Lake County citizens met with the Board of County Commissioners on May 27 to discuss the controversial hiring of a county manager. The town hall lasted three hours and heard the voices of several impassioned residents.
Last week’s assembly took on a hybrid form, with about 30 participants appearing in person at the Lake County Courthouse, and another 25 tuning in virtually. Among those present were Mayor Greg Labbe, who voiced his support for the position, and former Lake County commissioners Bill Hollenback and Ken Olsen, who voiced discontent with the role.
Commissioner Jeff Fiedler, who began his first term in January, opened the town hall with a presentation on the benefits of a county manager for Lake County Government.
During his presentation, Fiedler spelled out the responsibilities of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). Fiedler stated that about one-third of his time is spent managing the internal departments he oversees.
For Fiedler, this includes finance, human resources and Lake County Public Library. Commissioner Sarah Mudge, who began her second term in January, oversees public works and maintenance, recreation and mapping. And Commissioner Kayla Marcella, who is in the third year of her first term, oversees building and land use, public health and human services.
“The three of us wear two hats,” said Fiedler, explaining that the BOCC’s other role involves creating the annual budget, developing policy that addresses local issues such as affordable housing, and maintaining relationships with regional, state and federal stakeholders.
“I ran on addressing affordable housing and economic growth,” said Fiedler, who added that BOCC should be able to spend more time working on those issues, but can’t because of internal management responsibilities.
In other Colorado counties, county managers work to manage the day-to-day functions of government and long-term strategic goals, as well as maintain institutional knowledge and continuity of government in times of transition. Currently, Lake County is one of only eight counties in Colorado without a manager.
“A county manager would not only allow BOCC to work on other things, but also introduce a certain level of continuity within BOCC and Lake County Government in general,” said Fiedler. “It would help smooth out transitions as board members come and go and really improve the way in which issues are brought to the board.”
The BOCC announced that the board would work towards hiring a manager after securing a Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) grant to help fund the position in late 2020. The grant will pay for half of the county manager’s salary over a three-year period.
Once hired, BOCC’s county manager will be the highest compensated, non-elected government employee in Lake County, with a proposed salary of $105,000 a year. Marcella said that figure was derived from a state mandate that dictates how much government employees make throughout Colorado.
At the start of the town hall, Lake County resident Tim Harelson passed out flyers stating that about 50 percent of households in Lake County earn less than half of the county manager’s proposed salary.
“My biggest beef is the compensation,” said Harelson during the question and answer portion of the meeting, in which community members had three minutes to speak on the subject of county manager. Although some objected to the time restraint, several participants joined Harelson in voicing grievances with BOCC.
Olsen, Hollenback and others who object to the county manager hire sited crumbling and closed infrastructure in Lake County, infrastructure they want the BOCC to address before hiring another government employee. Of particular concern among Thursday’s dissenters was the Lake County Aquatic Center, which officially closed last month after years of costly repairs.
“I’m here today to express a confidence crisis in our current BOCC,” said Olsen. “This board is not taking care of what little we have. If you do not have confidence in your abilities, you should quit. It makes me wonder what confidence you have in doing things on your own.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Hollenback said BOCC needs to involve the county in its decisions. “I don’t like you running and hiding and Zooming, Zooming, Zooming,” said Hollenback of the BOCC’s use of Zoom to host public meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want this to go to a damn vote. You’re headed down a rocky road.”
In expressing his support for the position, Labbe drew a comparison to the City of Leadville’s lack of a city manager. The mayor stated that the job of running a city has become increasingly complicated and that the municipality will hire for a similar role in 2022 with grant assistance from DOLA.
A significant portion of those who agreed with Labbe weighed in virtually to voice their support of a county manager. Several longtime residents stated that the current BOCC is the best they’ve seen in decades.
Bob Casey, a Leadville resident who served on BOCC in the 1990s, endorsed the hiring of a county manager. During Casey’s tenure as commissioner, the BOCC worked with a county manager, and while the position was eventually disbanded, Casey said the role a county manager plays is indispensable in local government.
Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors President John Wells said that a county manager would allow the BOCC to work on local issues like water rights that could serve as new revenue sources for the county.
Though several of those opposed to the county manager hire demanding a public vote on the matter, Fiedler said he does not foresee a vote happening and that the hiring process is already underway.
BOCC will work with Keith Montag, a former county manager from Clear Creek County, to interview candidates. So far, BOCC has received about two dozen applications and is hoping to hire for the position some time in the next six weeks, Fiedler said. Once final candidates are identified, the public will have an opportunity to ask them questions at a town hall.
“We’ve done our due diligence in understanding how this works in other counties,” said Marcella. “We aren’t reinventing the wheel and we welcome feedback.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.