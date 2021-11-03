The Alpine Orchestra will put on a livestreamed virtual concert themed “A Whole New World” on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The concert will feature ensembles of strings, percussion, brass, woodwinds and combinations thereof performing selections of jazz, classical, popular and show tunes by some favorites including Rossini, Joplin, Grainger, Gershwin, Beethoven, Mancini and others.
The concert will be livestreamed from Clearview Community Church in Buena Vista (www.clearviewcommunity.org) via YouTube at the time and date listed above. For more information, visit the Alpine Orchestra’s website, which will soon be updated, at www.alpineorchestra.org.
The Alpine Orchestra is a 501(c)3 organization with members of all ages from Leadville, Salida, Buena Vista, Summit County and beyond.
