Giving locally to various nonprofits is just as important as shopping locally. The Herald Democrat will provide information on these organizations as well as how to give in the coming weeks. In all cases, unless noted otherwise, addresses are Leadville at 80461.
Colorado Mountain College Foundation builds sustainable community support for the needs and strategic priorities of Colorado Mountain College and its students. Since its inception in 1985, the CMC Foundation has served as the college’s fundraising and community engagement partner.
The CMC Foundation has raised nearly $60 million to support students and CMC programs. Gifts to the CMC Foundation allow the college to offer a quality education at an affordable cost. Gifts can be designated to the annual fund (unrestricted, greatest need), or for student scholarships. To make a gift online go to: http://cmcfoundation.org/, or send a check directly to the CMC Foundation at 802 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.
The Leadville Lions Club is selling Safeway grocery cards at Centennial Real Estate during the holiday season. Cards are available in increments of $10, $25, $50 and $100. The full value of the card may then be used for groceries at Safeway. In addition, the store gives five percent of the face value back to the Lions Club to use for community projects.
Another fundraiser is the Christmas tree sale at Centennial Real Estate, offering trees cut by club members at the Climax Mine.
Money raised by the Lions Club through this and other activities, such as the Boom Days beer tent, is donated back to the community. Some of the Lions’ community projects are the July 4 fireworks display, the flags along Harrison Avenue and the annual career fair at the high school.
The St. Vincent Health Foundation promotes and sustains the highest level of healthcare for Lake County and its community by supporting the programs and services of St. Vincent Health (SVH).
In 2021, SVH is opening a new surgical suite in the new hospital. St. Vincent Hospital Foundation continues to raise funds to support the new hospital and upgrade medical equipment.
The foundation is currently raising funds for a new CT scanner and large surgical equipment to be installed in the new hospital. The CT Scanner costs approximately $400,000 and the surgical equipment is approximately $700,000. In 2021, after the surgical suite is open and the CT scanner is installed, the foundation will continue fundraising to support the costly equipment needed for new specialists and surgical procedures.
A donation to the foundation supports sustainable healthcare in rural Lake County.
Currently plaques and naming opportunities are available at the new hospital. Contact Karen Onderdonk to reserve your lasting legacy or inquire about SVH Foundation and SVH at 719-486-7135.
St. Vincent Health Foundation is a Central Colorado Enterprise Zone tax credit for contribution eligible project. This means that cash donations (that are $250 or greater) paid to the SVH Foundation are eligible for a state tax credit of 25% (12.5% for in-kind donations).
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing the Tabor Opera House.
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is fundraising for 2021 operating costs to help:
— Save the opera house. The foundation is completing the Phase I of the Tabor’s first major rehabilitation since 1879 and securing funding for future rehab phases.
— Preserve the Tabor’s 1879 and 1902 stage scenery, catalogued this year and considered one of the finest collections in North America.
— Offer COVID-safe and diverse programming for community members and visitors worldwide.
— Support Leadville’s economy by creating jobs for local staff and support local businesses.
Donate online at TaborOperaHouse.net/donate or mail checks made out to Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation to P.O. Box 1004 and include name and address for a tax receipt.
St. George Episcopal Church’s food bank is located at West Fourth and Pine Street. The food pantry is free to anyone in the community. Pantry hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday (senior hours are 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday). Donations of cash or food are welcome.
Mail donations to P.O. Box 243 or give with paypal through St. George’s website at www.saintgeorgeleadville.com. The church is also looking for volunteers to help with the pantry; call 719-486-3087 or email stgeorgeleadville@gmail.com if interested.
The Lake County Senior Center provides a congregate lunch and Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors three days a week. It also provides a food bank and an additional food commodities program for those who qualify.
The Senior Center is a hub for social activities with day trips all year round, provides transportation to medical appointments in surrounding counties and provides the means for seniors to run errands. The center depends upon the generosity of its volunteers and is always in need of extra help in the kitchen as well as delivering Meals on Wheels.
The Senior Center welcomes cash donations, nonperishable goods and gift cards to help those in need. It is located at 421 W. Sixth St. Call the Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for more information or mail a contribution to Lake County Senior Center, P.O. Box 285, Leadville, CO 80461.
