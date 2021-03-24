The Chaffee County Writer’s Exchange is sponsoring a free “WE Write” writing session later this month. The event is open to the public and will take place on Monday, March 29, from 8:45 a.m. to noon on Zoom.
The session will be led by Chaffee County Writer’s Exchange (CCWE) member Cam Torres, a new Buena Vista Library trustee. The topic is “Writing Mood,” and will include information on writing practice and tips on using mood to create an atmosphere that will draw your reader into your narrative.
Timed writing exercises are held after each short presentation, so come prepared to write either the old-fashioned way (charcoal and tree bark) or on your computer. Sharing your work is optional. Exercises are based on Natalie Goldberg’s “Writing Down the Bones” method for writing freely and spontaneously.
Visit www.ccwritersexchange.org/event-calendar for additional information about the event and the Zoom link.
