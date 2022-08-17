Nourish Day Spa

Massage therapist Hillary Homer (left) and acupuncturist Gwen Rudy (right) take a photo together at Nourish Day Spa, a wellness studio they opened on Harrison Avenue.  

 Contributed photo

Nourish Day Spa at the Tabor Grand on Harrison is combining massage therapy, acupuncture and healing practices for a holistic approach to wellness. 

The spa offers everything from essential oils and create-your-own bath salts to deep tissue and salt stone massages, ocean nutrient body wraps and customized acupuncture treatments, as well as sports therapy and full body muscle flush treatments.

