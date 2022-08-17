Nourish Day Spa at the Tabor Grand on Harrison is combining massage therapy, acupuncture and healing practices for a holistic approach to wellness.
The spa offers everything from essential oils and create-your-own bath salts to deep tissue and salt stone massages, ocean nutrient body wraps and customized acupuncture treatments, as well as sports therapy and full body muscle flush treatments.
Nourish opened last February in a space at the post office. It was a bit secluded, so massage therapist Hillary Homer and acupuncturist Gwen Rudy moved downtown a year later and are excited to share their holistic healing passions with Cloud City.
“We love being downtown and on Main Street and being a part of everything that’s happening,” said Homer. “The vibe is just awesome.”
The two crossed paths when Homer met Rudy’s sister while substitute teaching at Lake County High School. Once Homer mentioned her massage therapy background and desire for a space to practice, she learned Rudy might be interested in sharing space with her to practice acupuncture.
“We hit it off really well,” said Homer, “and it has been a match made in heaven.”
Homer and Rudy work with their clients separately, but sometimes also provide complimentary services. For instance, Homer was recently in a massage therapy session with a client in a significant amount of pain with a trigger point bothering him, so she had Rudy come in and release the pain with a needle.
Another asset to the team is certified healer and instructor Tim Grantham. After spending seven years learning to heal with wildernessFusion, an Earth-based healing school focused on a philosophy of choice, Grantham found his calling to teach others to do the same. Homer and Rudy thought he’d be a good fit after the three exchanged services with each other.
Grantham provides healing sessions in the spa and over Zoom. These sessions are a combination of hands-on touch and dialogue: asking people what’s going on in their life and what they need, whether it’s physical, mental, emotional or a combination of those things.
Another unique focus of the location’s holistic care is its focus on prenatal and pediatric support through both massage and pediatric acupuncture treatments.
“Showing self-care and the importance of it at an early age and disconnecting those electronic devices is so important,” said Homer.
Homer attended Oregon School of Massage in 2006 and studied prenatal, labor and delivery, and postpartum massage. She practiced infant massage with her own children and now teaches other parents and care providers how to do the same.
The classes help parents feel comfortable with nonverbal communication, creating a connection with their child while also building confidence, said Homer.
Rudy, who has a master’s in acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine, learned how to use acupuncture as a preventative treatment for children as well as adults while in China.
While pediatric acupuncture isn’t as familiar to people in the Western world, Rudy said it has many benefits.
“When I was studying in China, they say ‘treat the infant in the summer to help them from getting sick in the winter,’” she said.
If a child does get sick, acupuncture can help relieve their symptoms as well. For middle school-age kids, treatment can provide them emotional support and help regulate hormones.
Looking forward, Homer and Rudy are excited to keep the business running and are brainstorming ways to give back to the community.
