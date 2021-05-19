Lake County Government is entering a second phase in updating its Community Wildfire Protection Plan after the release of results from March’s community survey about wildfire protection. The survey received about 500 responses.
Data from the survey, which was administered by Lake County Government and Lake County Open Space Initiative (LCOSI), identified assets that the Lake County public feels should be protected in the event of a forest fire. The survey also gauged the public’s understanding of forest health and willingness to contribute to wildfire protection initiatives.
Later this year, the data will be synthesized into an asset map that will inform revisions to the county’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). Bryce Ehrlich, who accepted the role of Lake County’s geographic information system mapper last fall after the county reestablished an in-house mapping department, will feed the data to the Colorado Restoration Forest Initiative (CRFI), which will create the asset map.
Results from the survey revealed that 80 percent of Lake County residents believe a major wildfire is likely to happen in Lake County in the next five years. Yet the data suggests that individuals are not prepared for a major wildfire, as only 42 percent of respondents expressed concerns that a forest fire would impact their residence. In addition, only 41 percent of respondents have signed up for alert systems, like the Everbridge Emergency Alert Program or CodeRED.
“We have a public that would benefit greatly from more information on how to prepare for and respond to a wildfire,” said Mike Conlin, facilitator for LCOSI. “Many individuals have not thought this through all the way and don’t have a plan in place, even though the threat is very real.”
About 83 percent of respondents characterized Lake County’s forest health as good or very good, although Conlin said the area is primed for a wildfire.
“We haven’t had a major wildfire in Lake County, which is why it could happen,” said Conlin. “Our forests are old and dense and fuel loads are high.”
Despite a lack in individual preparedness, respondents indicated that recreational assets were more important to protect than their own residences, with 92 percent believing it is important to maintain the quality of recreational experiences. Commissioner Sarah Mudge said the Lake County Recreation Master Plan will be developed in unison with the CWPP.
Participants in the survey also said they were willing to pay $66 annually on average for forest treatment efforts, like the Tennessee Creek Project. That figure is higher than in Chaffee County, where a similar survey was recently administered. Over 250 Lake County residents expressed interest in staying informed about forest treatment projects in their area.
“More important than the monetary value of contributing to treatment efforts is the pride in community that this displays,” said Conlin. “We are not a wealthy community, so that is a significant commitment.”
Once the data is organized and sent to CRFI, Mudge said the amendments and asset map for the CWPP will be introduced to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for approval and adoption early next year. In addition to BOCC input, the Lake County Forest Health Group (FHG), a new coalition of local stakeholders working to improve wildfire preparedness in Lake County, will review the map before putting it up for approval.
FHG, of which Ehrlich is a member, will meet every two weeks throughout the summer to assist in developing the asset map.
“Not only will the map identify tangible assets like subdivisions and schools, but also cultural assets that are special to the community,” said Ehrlich, referring to recreation areas and “sacred spots” outdoors that locals seek out. “It’s a really cool project and an important piece in preparedness.”
The asset map will then be broken down into a “bang for your buck map,” said Ehrlich, which will identify the most vulnerable and important buildings and spaces to protect within a given budget. Those areas will be the focus of treatment and protection initiatives against forest fires.
Although no specific assets were identified in the survey, Conlin said there will be opportunities for the public to review the map to make sure that important assets are accounted for. Local walking tours of mapped forests and assets, inspired by a similar event held in Buena Vista last year, might also be offered
Lake County will model its CWPP on Chaffee County’s document, which was prepared throughout Chaffee County’s 2020 wildfire planning process.
